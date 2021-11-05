WTG Consortium Member UZPM Presents New Bionord Deicer for Sidewalks Which Goes Easy on Shoes

Rustam Gilfanov, UZPM founder and the Chairman of the WTG Innovation and Strategic Development Council: "We take the development and safety of new products very seriously, and because of that, all of our products come as a result of extensive R&D and testing. In this case, we collaborated with the Federal Innovation Centre for Textile and Light Industry. It took about 5 years to answer the call of unhappy pedestrians whose shoes were ruined by salt on sidewalks, and find a composition that is not only very effective in melting snow and ice, it is also entirely safe on leather shoes and will satisfy the most discriminating customers."

The product called BIONORD Green is now distributed through nationwide retail distribution networks, and is in high demand among private residence owners.

Ural Plant of Deicing Materials, UZPM, located in Perm region of Russia is the leading producer of innovative safety products for winter roads management. This year deicing specialists from UZPM presented the whole retail line of deicers BIONORD: Universal, Green, Pro, Pro +, as well as the innovative anti-dust agent for urban environments called BIONORD-Antidust. UZPM supplies its innovative and safe snowmelts, deicers and other products to more than 60 regions in Russia and the neighboring countries.

About Winter Technologies Group:

The Winter Technologies Group (WTG) is an international group of companies specializing in ESG-compliant innovative technologies and solutions for a safe and comfortable living during winter. Its mission is to develop efficient technologies to make people's living comfortable and safe. Armed with that purpose, it conducts research and development, as well as unites like-minded enterprises for bringing to market the best solutions, technologies and practices available.

