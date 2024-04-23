WTIA Appoints Kelly Fukai as Chief Operating Officer

Fukai to Oversee Day-to-Day Operations and Further Organization's Work in Establishing Washington State as a Leading Global Hub for the Technology Sector

SEATTLE, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Technology Industry Association (WTIA), a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering a robust, equity-centered technology sector that empowers thriving communities, today announced the appointment of Kelly Fukai as the organization's Chief Operating Officer. Fukai, who previously served as WTIA Vice President of Government and Community Affairs, will oversee day-to-day operations of WTIA 501(c)6 member trade association.

Kelly Fukai, COO of WTIA

"Kelly is a rare leader with deep business acumen and experience across energy, engineering, transportation and technology, and we are fortunate to have her serve as Chief Operating Officer," said Michael Schutzler, CEO, Washington Technology Industry Association. "Kelly is an expert in government relations, and has built critical partnerships with WTIA stakeholders across the state. Most importantly, Kelly embodies our mission and values, and is the perfect person to oversee WTIA operations as our organization grows."

At WTIA, Fukai has worked to ramp up the SeaCiti program, which works to strengthen the Puget Sound region's technology workforce by promoting equitable and inclusive civic engagement, as well as expanding startup programs across the state. Prior to WTIA, Fukai served as the Manager of Public and External Affairs for the Spokane International Airport. She was also the Western Region Government Affairs Manager at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories. Fukai is a CPA and holds a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor's Degree from Gonzaga University.

"I'm proud to be part of the dedicated and driven team at WTIA," said Kelly Fukai, Chief Operating Officer, WTIA. "Our organization is at the forefront of highlighting the importance of the technology sector to our economy, and I plan to elevate this important work through equitable growth of our statewide workforce, expanding the startup ecosystem, and through inclusive and innovative policy advocacy."

About WTIA

The Washington Technology Industry Association (WTIA) is a 501(c)6 not-for-profit member trade association, which is part of a consortium that includes a regulated 501(c)9 association health plan and a for profit corporation (Portalus) providing business services to small and medium sized companies. The WTIA mission is to foster a robust, inclusive, and equity-centered technology-driven economy that empowers thriving communities. WTIA is also the creator of Apprenti, a US DOL appointed 501(c)3 sector intermediary for technology apprenticeships.

