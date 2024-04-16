Forecki succeeds Dave Cotter and begins a two-year term to lead the board of directors as WTIA continues to evolve as a leading force for the WA state technology ecosystem

SEATTLE, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Technology Industry Association (WTIA), a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering a robust, equity-centered technology sector that empowers thriving communities, today announced the appointment of Kristen Forecki as the organization's Board Chair. Forecki will now lead the board in guiding and governing the WTIA collection of companies. She previously served on the board as Vice Chair to Dave Cotter , who will remain on the board as Chair Emeritus.

WTIA Appoints Kristen Forecki as Chair

"Kristen is a leader with deep experience in strategy development and building rapid growth startups," said Michael Schutzler, CEO, Washington Technology Industry Association. "She is a highly respected leader who has, in partnership with former Chair Dave Cotter, helped build a stronger, more focused board. Kristen embodies our core values as an organization and I couldn't be prouder to work with her in the coming years."

Forecki currently serves as Sr. Director of Experiences and Devices Strategy at Microsoft. Prior to Microsoft, she held leadership roles at Convoy, Rover, and Amazon.

"I'm proud to be part of the team," said Kristen Forecki, WTIA Board Chair. "WTIA has become a benchmark for technology trade associations across the US and Canada with its innovative services for our members. We successfully launched the country's only viable technology apprenticeship. We built a startup accelerator in partnership with local investors and entrepreneurs—helping Washington founders raise over $300 million in investment capital. We play a critical role in representing the concerns of our members in legislation and in raising funds to give Washington students access to computer science education. And we built an administrative services company, Portalus, that provides payroll, benefits, and HR support to hundreds of small tech companies; Portalus has become so successful that it is now expanding to serve trade associations across the country. I'm excited to see what we do next."

About WTIA

The Washington Technology Industry Association (WTIA) is a consortium that includes a not-for-profit member trade association, a not-for-profit tech apprenticeship intermediary (Apprenti), and a for profit corporation providing business services (Portalus). The organization's mission is to foster a robust, equity-centered technology sector that empowers thriving communities. We recruit technology companies and allies that view diversity as a competitive advantage, value collaboration as essential to sustainable growth, and fully embrace the opportunity to partner with and empower the communities in which we operate.

Press Contact:

Laurie Brinkly, WTIA Chief of Staff

[email protected]

SOURCE Washington Technology Industry Association