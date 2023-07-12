WTIA Appoints Terrance Stevenson as Director of SeaCiti

Experienced Entrepreneur and Community Advocate Takes Helm of Non-Profit

SEATTLE, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Technology Industry Association (WTIA), a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering a robust, equity-centered technology sector that empowers thriving communities, today announced the appointment of Terrance Stevenson as the Director of SeaCiti, a non-profit acquired by WTIA in May 2022. As a seasoned collaborator, social entrepreneur and responsible business advocate, Terrance will spearhead SeaCiti's mission of connecting, collaborating and coordinating tech employees, member organizations, government officials, and community leaders to create local impact.

Terrance Stevens

Stevenson founded a social impact consulting enterprise and managed cross-sector partnerships for several humanitarian organizations. He has also held leadership roles across the Federal Government, non-profit, and technology start-up spaces. His career has focused on creating innovative solutions that empower leaders and brands to address barriers to positive social impact on the communities they engage. Leaning on his background in collaborative peace methods and economic development, he has advanced social impact activities at several community-focused organizations around the globe including the United States Peace Corps, PeaceTech Lab, Internews, Rotary International, and ScaleWith.

"Terrance has an incredible breadth and depth of experience in community building and outreach," said Michael Schutzler, WTIA CEO. "His unique experience and skills will clearly strengthen our role in working closely with our partners including the Seattle Metro Chamber, Downtown Seattle Associates, and the Mayor's Office of Economic Development."

Since moving to Seattle, Terrance has intentionally engaged the city through involvement in numerous community development organizations. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations, a Master of Arts in International Peace and Conflict Resolution, and a Master of Science in Economics and Finance for Development, which he completed as a Rotary International Peace Fellow. A lifelong advocate for public service, he is a Returned Peace Corps Volunteer (Armenia, 2012-14), an active member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated, and serves on the boards of the Seattle International District Rotary Club and Partnering for Peace.

"Serving as Director of SeaCiti Director presents a significant opportunity to foster increased collaboration within Seattle's tech community and its many diverse stakeholders," said Terrance Stevenson. "Tech employees play a critical role in reinvigorating and reimagining our community into a place where all have the opportunity to thrive."

About WTIA

Washington Technology Industry Association (WTIA) is a consortium that includes a not-for-profit member trade association, a not-for-profit tech apprenticeship intermediary (Apprenti), and a for profit corporation providing business services (HRBI). The organization's mission is to foster a robust, equity-centered technology sector that empowers thriving communities. We recruit technology companies and allies that view diversity as a competitive advantage, value collaboration as essential to sustainable growth, and fully embrace the opportunity to partner with and empower the communities in which we operate.

