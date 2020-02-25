WTiN to Replace Innovate Textile & Apparel Asia with Virtual Conference

LEEDS, England, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The information provider to the global textile and apparel industry has announced the upcoming launch of Innovate Textile & Apparel Online – enabling knowledge exchange and networking continuity amid the Coronavirus outbreak

- ITA Online is WTiN's first virtual conference

- Registered users will be able to stream the presentations all in one go

- The new format offers a flexible approach to knowledge and information sharing

Innovate Textile & Apparel (ITA) Asia, originally scheduled to take place in Singapore in May, has been cancelled due to the Coronavirus outbreak, according to organisers WTiN. Instead, the information provider will organise a virtual conference that will enable delegates to access the presentations remotely across multiple devices.

ITA Online will be available to stream from 5 May 2020 at midnight (GMT) until 30 June 2020. All presentations (around 23 in total) will be pre-recorded, with videos conveniently linked to the presentation slides. Users will be able to post questions to each presenter and can also participate in virtual networking opportunities.

Discussing the new format, Chinky Tyagi, head of Business Development, WTiN, says: "The WTiN team is following the development around the Coronavirus closely, and the health of our delegates and employees is of paramount importance to us which is why we made the decision to cancel ITA Asia for this year. However, rather than cancel the event altogether, we've pooled our expertise in digitalisation to offer a virtual solution: ITA Online. The online event will give attendees the opportunity to access all presentations in one go. They can watch presentations at their own pace with no extra cost of travel or accommodation; the virtual format aims to provide all the functionality of the in-person event including the networking."

The digital future

Innovate Textile & Apparel brings together strategic decision-makers determined to implement digitalisation in the textile and apparel sector. According to WTiN, ITA is more than a conference, but an experience that illuminates the emerging manufacturing technologies, material innovations and business models that are set to deliver the 'next wave of opportunity' for the global textile and apparel manufacturing community.

As part of the Textile 4.0 track, registrants of ITA Online can access presentations on topics such as blockchain for creating an efficient supply chain, the digitally connected circular economy, skills evaluation in the digital age, 3D design and development and digital inspections. Re:Think Materials track will feature presentations on topics such as bio-graphene-infused textile fibres, the future of smart textiles, challenges in creating e-textiles, and the product development process for smart garments and wireless technology etc.

For more information on ITA Online, and to sign up for the virtual conference, visit online.ita.events

About WTiN

World Textile Information Network (WTiN) provides specialist insight and data-driven intelligence to businesses in the Textile & Apparel value chain, enabling them to make better decisions faster and gain competitive advantage. Its primary focus is on the high growth markets of materials innovation, industry digitalization and technical textiles. WTiN products are subscription based, with most delivered digitally, leveraging the latest technology to maximize user discoverability. WTiN also: organizes focused B2B events held each year in Europe, the USA & Asia; delivers bespoke consulting projects; and publishes a range of journals and reports. https://www.wtin.com

