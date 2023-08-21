WTM Digital & YDOP Digital Marketing Merge, Combining the Firms' Deep Digital Expertise and Team of Passionate Marketers

- Merger forms one of Lancaster County's largest and most experienced digital marketing agencies -

LANCASTER, Pa., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WTM Digital and YDOP Digital Marketing, two award-winning digital marketing agencies, are proud to announce the merger of the firms. By joining forces, the companies combine their deep digital marketing expertise and passionate teams to bring their client partners an even higher level of value and service.

Mike Canarelli, CEO and founder of WTM Digital and owner of YDOP will serve as CEO. YDOP founder, Steve Wolgemuth, will continue to be part of the team for the next two years.

"I've known Steve for many years and have always respected him and the work he's done to grow YDOP into a leading agency here in Lancaster," Canarelli said. "Now, as we bring our agencies together, I couldn't be more excited to welcome him and everyone at YDOP to the WTM team."

WTM Digital has supported national and regional brands with its extensive knowledge of and expertise in SEO and paid search since its founding in 2008. YDOP is best known for its deep expertise in localized digital marketing efforts, helping hundreds of businesses grow with their unique approach to Near-User Marketing. Together as a combined team of 31 employees, the partnership creates one of Central Pennsylvania's largest and most experienced digital marketing agencies.

"I'm extremely excited about what our partnership with YDOP means for our client partners," Canarelli continued. "While both agencies bring exceptional knowledge of the latest digital strategies, together we bring an unmatched level of digital expertise that will benefit every business we serve."

For YDOP, the merger is the mark of a new chapter in the agency's 17-year journey.

"I've spent much of my career building YDOP into an award-winning digital agency that's done exceptional work for businesses," Wolgemuth said. "Today, I'm proud to turn over the reins to Mike and his team to lead YDOP into the future. WTM is the best at what they do and I know the future is bright for our businesses, our client partners, and our team."

About WTM Digital

WTM Digital is a digital marketing agency headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania with a team spread across North America. It helps national, regional, and international brands reach business goals through strategic digital marketing efforts, including search engine optimization, paid search, conversion rate optimization, website design and development, and more. To learn more about WTM Digital, visit WTMDigital.com.

About YDOP

YDOP, an award-winning digital marketing agency in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, supports local businesses with proximate audience marketing, owning the national trademark Near-user Marketing since 2012. Its team specializes in helping grow local, niche brands in defined market sectors, including service-area businesses, brick-and-mortar, professional services, and manufacturers and dealers. To learn more about YDOP, visit YDOP.com.

