WTOP News Names Dynanet A Winner Of The Greater Washington Area Top Workplaces 2026 Award

ELKRIDGE, Md., June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynanet has been recognized as a Top Workplaces 2026 honoree by WTOP News. The designation is based entirely on confidential employee feedback collected by Energage, a third-party employee engagement technology partner. The survey evaluates the employee experience across key areas including Respect & Support, Growth, Enablement, and Empowerment to Execute.

Dynanet is a 2026 Top Workplace Recipient

"Receiving Top Workplaces recognition is a direct reflection of the culture we've built," said Joey Pahira, President of Dynanet. "We invest deliberately in our people, their development and wellbeing, because we know great outcomes for customers start with a team that feels valued and empowered. This award validates our approach: focus on people, deliver exceptional service, and foster a workplace where talented professionals choose to build their careers. We're proud of our retention, enthusiastic engagement, and the collective ownership that drives our continued growth."

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

ABOUT DYNANET

Founded in 1995 by CEO Sean Peay, Dynanet is a minority-owned IT services firm delivering engineering and management solutions to federal and state customers for over 30 years. Originally focused on IT infrastructure and operations, Dynanet now provides application services, cloud enablement, cybersecurity and privacy, automation and integration, enterprise architecture, infrastructure and operations, data and informatics. The company is the third organization, and the first small business, in the U.S. to achieve CMMI ML3 under version 2.0, and has maintained ISO 9001 certifications and CMMI ratings since 2009. Dynanet's commitment to quality service, products, and people remains central to its mission. For more information, visit www.dynanetcorp.com.

Company Contact

https://dynanetcorp.com

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 20 years of culture research and the results from 30 million employees surveyed across more than 80,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

SOURCE Dynanet Corporation