Ana Lombera Named Chief Operating Officer, Dynanet Corporation

ELKRIDGE, Md., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynanet Corporation, a mission-driven professional services firm delivering high-impact information technology and management consulting services across the Federal Government and state agencies, today announced the appointment of Ana Lombera as Chief Operating Officer (COO). As part of the leadership transition, longtime COO Bill Gillan has been named Chairman and will continue partnering with Chief Executive Officer Sean Peay and Ms. Lombera to shape Dynanet's strategic direction and sustainable growth.

"Ana Lombera promoted to Dynanet Chief Operating Officer.”

Lombera's promotion from Vice President of Strategy and Operations underscores Dynanet's commitment to operational excellence, disciplined execution, and scalable growth as the company continues into its new chapter. The transition strengthens Dynanet ability to scale delivery across an expanding portfolio while continuing to deliver exceptional value to customers.

Over the past eight years, Ms. Lombera has been instrumental in advancing Dynanet's operational maturity and leading corporate-wide strategic initiatives. She has aligned strategy with execution, strengthened program operations, improved organizational performance, and built repeatable, scalable processes that preserve Dynanet's agility and customer-centric approach. Her work has deepened trusted partnerships with customers, employees, and industry collaborators and positioned the company for continued long-term growth.

As COO, Lombera will oversee the day-to-day operations, drive execution of corporate strategy, advance operational excellence, and align teams around measurable business outcomes. She will continue to champion a culture on innovation, accountability, and customer success across the company.

"Ana has consistently demonstrated the leadership, strategic insight, and operational discipline required to lead Dynanet into its next phase of operational growth," said Sean Peay, Chief Executive Officer of Dynanet. "She understands our customers, our people, and our business at every level. Her hands on approach and ability to translate strategy into execution while building high performing teams makes her exceptionally well suited to serve as our new COO."

After serving Dynanet for 25 years, including as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Gillan will focus his efforts on cooperate governance, long-term business strategy, financial stewardship, and advising executive leadership.

"Serving as Dynanet's COO has been a great privilege. Together, we've built a company grounded in integrity, quality, and have been committed to our people. Ana has earned the trust and respect of our employees, customers, and leadership through years of delivering results. I am proud to see her growth with Dynanet and have complete confidence in her ability to lead our operations through collaborative leadership and operational excellence." Bill Gillan, Chairman

The leadership transition reflects Dynanet's thoughtful succession planning and positions the company to continue delivering technology and management consulting services while expanding capabilities to meet the evolving needs of federal and state agencies.

About Dynanet

Founded in 1995 by CEO Sean Peay, Dynanet is a minority-owned IT services firm delivering engineering and management solutions to federal and state customers for over 30 years. Originally focused on IT infrastructure and operations, Dynanet now provides application services, cloud enablement, cybersecurity and privacy, automation and integration, enterprise architecture, infrastructure and operations, data and informatics. The company is the third organization, and the first small business, in the U.S. to achieve CMMI ML3 under version 2.0 and has maintained ISO 9001 certifications and CMMI ratings since 2009. Dynanet's commitment to quality service, products, and people remains central to its mission. For more information, visit www.dynanetcorp.com.

SOURCE Dynanet Corporation