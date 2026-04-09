Dr. Anthony (Tony) Kirilusha, Chief Scientific Officer, joins Dynanet's Growing Healthcare Practice

ELKRIDGE, Md., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynanet Corporation, a mission-driven professional services firm delivering high-impact IT and management consulting across civilian, defense, and homeland security sectors, today announced the appointment of Dr. Anthony (Tony) Kirilusha as Chief Scientific Officer.

Dr. Anthony Kirilusha Joins Team Dynanet

Dr. Kirilusha brings 15 years of molecular genetics and bioinformatics laboratory experience combined with a decade of leadership at the forefront of federal biomedical research, data science, and advanced technology initiatives to Dynanet's growing Healthcare practice. He most recently served as Chief Scientific Officer at Credence, where he played a pivotal role in scaling the company's civilian health portfolio through strategic investments in innovative research programs, advanced data ecosystems, and mission-aligned solutions supporting federal health agencies. Prior to Credence, Dr. Kirilusha spent ten years at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), where he served as a Program Leader in the NIH Office of Strategic Coordination (OSC - Common Fund). In this role, he led and managed high-impact, trans-NIH initiatives addressing some of the most complex challenges in biomedical research. Beyond his role at OSC, Tony's leadership included key contributions to the Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics – Advanced Technology Platforms (RADx-ATP) program under Operation Warp Speed, the establishment of the NIH Cloud Platform Interoperability Program at the NIH Office of Data Science Strategy, and oversight of a robust portfolio of preclinical and translational research projects at the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases. Dr. Kirilusha holds advanced degrees from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech), where he earned a Ph.D. in Biology and a Master's in Computer Science. This brings a rare combination of deep scientific expertise and technical innovation to Dynanet's leadership team.

"I am thrilled and honored to join Dynanet and contribute to its unwavering commitment to serving the American public," said Dr. Kirilusha. "I look forward to advancing innovative, data-driven solutions that support the critical missions of our federal healthcare partners."

Dr. Kirilusha's appointment underscores Dynanet's continued investment in expanding its Health IT capabilities and deepening its support to agencies across the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), and the Defense Health Agency (DHA). His leadership will be instrumental in scaling Dynanet's scientific and technical capabilities to meet the growing demand for advanced analytics, interoperable data platforms, and mission-focused digital transformation. "As we continue to invest in the future of Health IT, bringing Tony onto our leadership team represents a defining step forward for Dynanet," said Joey Pahira, President of Dynanet. "Tony's unique combination of scientific rigor, technical depth, and proven ability to scale high-impact programs across HHS and the broader federal health ecosystem positions us to accelerate our growth and deliver even greater value to our customers. I am incredibly confident that his leadership will help shape what Dynanet becomes in this next phase." Tony's addition reflects Dynanet's disciplined focus on growth, innovation, and mission impact and further strengthens its position as a trusted partner in the federal healthcare landscape.

About Dynanet

Dynanet, started by CEO Sean Peay, is a small minority-owned business that has been providing IT services to Federal and State customers for 30 years. Established in 1995, Dynanet delivers information technology engineering and management services to state and federal governments. Initially focused on IT infrastructure and operations services, the company has expanded its services to include application services, cloud enablement, cybersecurity, automation, and management consulting. Dynanet is appraised on the CMMI ML3 DEV V2.0 rating, highlighting its focus on quality and process improvements. For more information, please visit Dynanet's website at www.dynanetcorp.com.

SOURCE Dynanet Corporation