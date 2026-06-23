WTOP News Names SteelCloud a Winner of the Greater Washington Area Top Workplaces 2026 Award

Recognized for the third straight year based on employee feedback.

ASHBURN, Va., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SteelCloud LLC, a provider of cybersecurity automation software that unifies STIG and CIS Benchmarks implementation, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2026 honor by WTOP News for the third consecutive year. This list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, to name a few.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

"Receiving this recognition for the third year in a row is a reflection of the people who make SteelCloud such a special place to work," said Tony Caputo, CEO of SteelCloud. "What makes me most proud is not the award itself, but the culture our employees have helped build. We believe great companies are built by great people, and this honor reinforces our commitment to fostering an environment where employees can grow, contribute, and make a meaningful difference for our customers and each other."

To learn more about what makes SteelCloud special, visit: https://www.steelcloud.com/careers/.

About SteelCloud

SteelCloud is the leading developer of cybersecurity software, dedicated to helping organizations automate and remediate STIG compliance and CIS Benchmarks implementation industry standards. Our flagship product, ConfigOS MPO, is trusted by both government and commercial customers for its robust, scalable, and user-friendly security compliance technology. ConfigOS MPO simplifies the complexity, effort, and cost of testing, building baselines, and implementing system-level controls across virtually any infrastructure. SteelCloud products are easily accessible through our GSA Schedule 70 contract or other GWACs. SteelCloud can be reached at (703) 674-5500 or [email protected]. Additional information is available at www.steelcloud.com.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together. Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

SOURCE SteelCloud