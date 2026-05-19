SteelCloud Announces Mike Korgan to Advisory Board

Veteran Microsoft Executive and AI/Cybersecurity Strategist Joins SteelCloud to Support Next Phase of Growth and Innovation

ASHBURN, Va., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SteelCloud LLC, a provider of cybersecurity automation software that unifies STIG and CIS Benchmarks implementation, enforcement, and sustainment, today announced the appointment of Mike Korgan to its Advisory Board.

Korgan brings two decades of experience driving cybersecurity transformation across federal government environments, including the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, and civilian agencies. His background includes Zero Trust strategy, secure cloud modernization, AI-driven defense initiatives, and large-scale mission systems leadership during his tenure at Microsoft.

As organizations face increasing pressure to strengthen cyber resilience, operationalize hardened security baselines, and maintain continuous compliance, Korgan will provide strategic guidance to SteelCloud on emerging cyber priorities, AI-driven operational efficiency, and enterprise technology evolution.

"Mike brings deep experience in cybersecurity strategy, technology modernization, and federal mission environments," said Tony Caputo, CEO of SteelCloud. "His perspective will be valuable as SteelCloud continues advancing its platform, strengthening customer outcomes, and expanding how automation supports cyber readiness at scale."

"SteelCloud is addressing a critical challenge facing organizations today: how to establish and sustain trusted security baselines efficiently and consistently across complex environments," said Mike Korgan. "I am excited to support the company's vision and help advance solutions that strengthen operational resilience and cyber readiness."

About SteelCloud

SteelCloud keeps systems securely hardened. The ConfigOS platform enables organizations to define their security baseline, enforce it continuously, and sustain it over time through unified, customizable automation. Designed for complex, regulated, and mission-critical environments, ConfigOS automates STIG and CIS Benchmarks implementation, remediation, and continuous monitoring to reduce cyber risk, improve operational efficiency, and strengthen cyber readiness at scale. Trusted by military, federal, SLED, and regulated commercial organizations, SteelCloud helps security teams maintain secure configurations with clarity, control, and confidence across enterprise environments. SteelCloud products are available through GSA Schedule 70 and other government-wide acquisition contracts (GWACs). For more information, call (703) 674-5500, email [email protected], or visit www.steelcloud.com.

SOURCE SteelCloud