WTRMLN® Brand Launches Ultra-Hydrating Lemonade in Biggest New Product Launch to Date

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Caribe Juice, maker of WTRMLN WTR®, the nation's #1 selling cold pressed watermelon juice brand, announces the launch of WTRMLN® ADE, a first-of-its-kind, clean cold-pressed ultra-hydrating lemonade that harnesses the hydration superpower of real watermelon in a delicious and refreshing lemonade. Each 12oz bottle packs a whopping 600mg or more of electrolytes, on par with shelf stable sports drinks, thanks to its high concentration of naturally electrolyte-rich watermelon, and touts 100% DV Vitamin C, No Added Sugar, and half the calories and sugar of traditional lemonade. WTRMLN® ADE is available in 3 popular flavors: Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, and Limeade.

With the launch of the new line, WTRMLN®, the pioneer of delicious plant-based hydration, is doubling down on its unique positioning as the authority on watermelon and all its hydrating benefits.

"Everyone loves the taste of watermelon, but many consumers do not realize that watermelon is naturally packed with extraordinary amounts of electrolytes, especially potassium, as well as L-Citrulline, an amino acid that aids in muscle recovery post-workout, and lycopene, an antioxidant powerhouse," said Luis Solis, CEO of Caribe Juice. "Having just wrapped up our second year in a row of double-digit growth, now is the perfect time to lean into WTRMLN® momentum with new innovation."

WTRMLN® ADE is a full flavor sport lemonade that delivers thirst-quenching benefits to help consumers hydrate faster and recover more efficiently than regular water without all the junk ingredients found in most sports drinks. Like all WTRMLN® products, the base is cold pressed watermelon juice, which delivers one of the cleanest sources of hydration on the planet. Combined with lemon and other real juices, the result is a super-hydrating delicious lemonade that delivers the key functional benefits found in watermelon, such as clean electrolytes, vitamins and antioxidants.

"For years, consumers have been sharing with us their liquid love of WTRMLN WTR® both for its remarkably delicious and real taste, but also for its superior hydration benefits- consuming WTRMLN WTR® after a hard workout, as a wellness tonic during illness, or even as a morning fixer after an indulgent night." said Caroline Kibler, Chief Marketing Officer. "WTRMLN® ADE brings the hydration superpower of watermelon to a category that consumers love but have been walking away from due to the lack of healthful options. As we looked for a category ripe for disruption, lemonade made sense not only as a popular sports drink flavor profile, but also because peak lemonade season is in summer when consumers need all day replenishment the most."

WTRMLN® ADE will be available in retailers such as Target, Stop & Shop, and Whole Foods (starting September) as well as regional accounts throughout the Northeast and West Coast. To celebrate the launch this summer, WTRMLN® will be inviting fans to UPGRADE THEIR LEMONADE with various paid trial and awareness tactics as well as social media giveaways. For more information on WTRMLN® ADE or to find a store, visit www.drinkwtrmln.com and follow @drinkwtrmln.

WTRMLN® has been the pioneer of healthy, cold pressed juiced watermelon since 2013. With the mission of supporting local communities and farmers whenever possible, WTRMLN aims to bring natural hydration to all humans. Delicious, nutritionally rich watermelon juice is naturally high in electrolytes (7x the leading sports drink!), L-Citrulline and Lycopene (for muscle health and antioxidant power) and is an excellent source of Vitamins A and C. All products are non-GMO, gluten free, vegan, kosher and never include added sugar, artificial ingredients or additives and are HPP processed for quality, safety, and nutrient protection.

The WTRMLN trademark is currently led by the flagship WTRMLN WTR HYDRATION Original hero product, and WTRMLN WTR blends will remain as a choice for those seeking a clean enhanced water with light flavor and a variety of elevated functional ingredients to keep you healthy and happy all year long, including RECOVERY Tart Cherry, IMMUNITY Ginger, REVIVE Coconut, DEFEND Orange, and ANTIOXIDANT Strawberry. WTRMLN ADE flavors include Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, and Limeade.

WTRMLN WTR is currently available at 25,000 retail doors across the United States, including Whole Foods, Target, Safeway, Wegman's, and Walmart. Visit www.drinkwtrmln.com to learn more. @DRINKWTRMLN #DRINKWTRMLN #MLNPOWER

