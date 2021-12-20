WTS International Acquires Meet Hospitality, Will Expand Services

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WTS International, a global provider of hospitality and amenity services for commercial, residential and hotel properties, today announced it has acquired Meet Hospitality Services LLC, which provides design and management services for meeting, conference and amenity centers in New York City.

Barry Goldstein, WTS Chief Executive Officer, said Meet Hospitality's resources and expertise in conference and meeting management will enable WTS to offer a broader spectrum of services and attract a new category of clients while providing an additional base of operations in New York, one of North America's most important meetings and conference markets.

"WTS is in the business of activating spaces for building owners and managers where meetings and conferences are an important building amenity," he said. "Commercial real estate owners and building managers are looking for a single company that can manage their meeting and conference facilities along with their other building amenities."

The Meet Hospitality acquisition builds on recent WTS successes, including the signing of contracts with Silverstein Properties, Brookfield Properties, RXR Realty and RFR Holding to assist with event and community engagement.

Meet Hospitality was founded by Sara and Marc Schiller, who envisioned developing lively and evocative meeting spaces in Manhattan. They later were joined by Andy Dolce, the founder of Dolce Hotels and Resorts, who pioneered the Complete Meeting Package, now embraced by many hotel companies and the International Association of Conference Centers as a standard. Andy Dolce and Sara Schiller will continue to advise the business, and the other Meet Hospitality executives will join the WTS Amenities Division.

WTS International, based in Rockville, Maryland, is a leading provider of hospitality and amenity services for commercial, residential and hotel properties worldwide. WTS provides daily management services as well as feasibility studies, planning and design consultancy and pre-opening support. Its clients include hotels and resorts, high-rise and community residential properties, exclusive clubs and real estate developments of all types. WTS is a portfolio company of private equity firm CI Capital Partners. For additional information, go to wtsinternational.com.

