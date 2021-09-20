WTS International Announces Barry Goldstein as Chief Executive Officer

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WTS International, a portfolio company of private equity firm CI Capital Partners and a global provider of hospitality and amenity services for commercial, residential and hotel properties, today announced the appointment of Barry Goldstein as Chief Executive Officer.

Goldstein has more than 30 years of executive leadership experience at both Fortune 100 companies and privately held organizations, in management consulting, consumer packaged goods, information technology and, for the last 17 years, in the hospitality industry.

Barry Goldstein

From 2019 through 2021, he was Chief Commercial & Marketing Officer for Club Quarters Hotels. Prior to that, he was Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue & Information Officer for Dolce Hotels & Resorts and Vice President of Global Sales Strategy, Technology & Operations, for Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide.

"WTS is uniquely positioned in the industry with best-in-class hospitality and amenity services that span commercial, residential and hospitality properties," Goldstein said. "The breadth of the company's services across real estate verticals is unparalleled, and I look forward to building on the company's value proposition for our loyal existing and prospective customers."

Steven Rudnitsky, WTS International's Chairman, noted that Goldstein has held executive leadership positions responsible for accelerating growth, delivering operational excellence and driving innovation. "Barry's extensive background in the hospitality industry will help WTS continue expanding its footprint within the U.S. and globally," he said.

Gary Henkin, WTS International's Founder, stated: "We are tremendously excited to have a leader of Barry's caliber join WTS. Now more than ever, property owners are focused on providing high-quality hospitality and amenity services to attract and retain their customers. Under Barry's leadership, WTS will continue to deliver the exceptional services and experiences that help differentiate our customers' real estate assets in their respective markets."

About WTS International

WTS International is a leading provider of hospitality and amenity services for commercial, residential and hotel properties worldwide. WTS provides daily management services as well as feasibility studies, planning and design consultancy and pre-opening support.

