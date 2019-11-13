WTS International Names Steven A. Rudnitsky as Vice Chairman

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WTS International ("WTS"), a leading spa, wellness, and lifestyle management firm and consultancy, announced today that it has named Steven A. Rudnitsky as vice chairman of its board of directors. Mr. Rudnitsky has been a hospitality leader for 17 years, serving as President & CEO of iconic industry names, including Wyndham, Dolce, and Miraval. CI Capital Partners, a New York-based private equity firm, recently made a significant investment in WTS.

Mr. Rudnitsky will assist WTS and the company's Founder & CEO, Gary Henkin, in executing WTS's expansion plans, which include pursuing strategic add-on acquisitions. Mr. Henkin commented, "We are pleased to welcome Steve Rudnitsky to our board of directors. Steve's successful career in leading elite hospitality brands through periods of growth and transformation and in helping to build major consumer brands will be a tremendous asset to WTS as we enter this new, exciting stage of the company's history. The respect that Steve has in our industry will be a valuable complement to the reputation we have established at WTS."

WTS provides management, consulting, and design services to various wellness facilities, including spas, fitness centers, and residential lifestyle facilities. Since its founding in 1973 by Mr. Henkin, WTS has expanded significantly to be a leader in the spa and leisure industry and an expert solutions provider for more than 100 facilities throughout the world. The company serves premier, award-winning hotels, fitness centers, residential communities, golf and country clubs, and other private recreation and leisure clubs.

Most recently, Mr. Rudnitsky was President & CEO of Miraval Group, overseeing the sale of Miraval to Hyatt Hotels Corporation. In addition to leading Miraval and Hyatt's expanding resort, spa, and wellness businesses, he also served on the board of ESPA International Ltd., a United Kingdom-based affiliate of Miraval that provides spa development, design, and management services to luxury hoteliers and property owners and develops branded skin-care products. Previously, he was President, CEO & Director of Dolce Hotels & Resorts, which he joined in 2008, and led Dolce's successful sale to Wyndham Worldwide in 2015. Prior to that, he was President & CEO of Wyndham Hotel Group and its predecessor, Cendant Hotel Group, which he joined in 2002. Before serving as a hospitality President & CEO, Mr. Rudnitsky helped to build the global brands of Kraft Foods and Nabisco in executive leadership roles, prior to which he had positions of increasing responsibility at The Pillsbury Company, PepsiCo, and Johnson & Johnson.

"Gary and the WTS team have achieved remarkable growth and deservedly possess a leadership position in the spa and wellness services industry," said Mr. Rudnitsky. "This will provide a strong foundation to pursue a number of strategic initiatives that we believe will lead to great success for WTS in the years to come."

"CI Capital works with the management teams of its portfolio companies to add expertise to their board of directors, and the addition of Steve Rudnitsky to WTS's board of directors is an example of this," said Zubin Malkani, Managing Director of CI Capital Partners. "We believe that Steve's experience and expertise will provide a uniquely qualified perspective on the spa, fitness, and wellness industry and its relationship to hospitality more broadly that will be valuable to WTS."

About WTS

Founded in 1973, WTS International is a leading spa, wellness, and lifestyle consultancy and management firm. WTS's clients are premier, award-winning spa, recreation, and wellness resort destinations, fitness centers, and community leisure facilities. Today, WTS provides feasibility studies, planning & design consultancy, pre-opening support, and daily management for spas, wellness and leisure facilities worldwide. Learn more at https://www.wtsinternational.com/.

About CI Capital Partners

CI Capital Partners LLC is a leading North American private equity investment firm that has invested in middle-market companies since 1993. CI Capital forms partnerships with experienced management teams and entrepreneurs to build substantial businesses through add-on acquisitions, organic growth, and operational improvements. Since inception, CI Capital and its portfolio companies have made over 340 acquisitions representing approximately $10 billion in enterprise value. For more information on CI Capital Partners, please visit https://www.cicapllc.com.

Media Contact:

Daniel Yunger

Kekst CNC

212.521.4800

SOURCE WTS International

Related Links

https://www.wtsinternational.com

