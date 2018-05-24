WTS Paradigm is Thinking FORWARD

Kicking off the conference will be Coach Barry Alvarez on Tuesday, September 25. The longtime Director of Athletics at the University of Wisconsin, will share some of his insights and stories as outlined in "Don't Flinch - Barry Alvarez: The Autobiography" including his formula for leadership and building teams that win. Barry Alvarez is a staple of the University of Wisconsin Badger football history, winning a combined 14 team national titles and 61 conference regular-season or tournament crowns since he took over, making a lasting impression on the Wisconsin sports scene. His well-documented turnaround of the once-waning Badger football program has helped to allow the school's entire athletic department to blossom into one of the nation's finest and most respected organizations in college sports. Click here for more information.

Additional highlights of the 2018 WTS Paradigm Annual Conference include a pre-conference golf scramble, two full days of educational sessions, networking opportunities, and a mini-tradeshow. Manufacturers, retailers, and suppliers are invited to attend. Tracks for Executives, IT, and Sales & Marketing professionals include topics such as: innovations in selling to consumers, developments in the housing market, end user market research findings, and digital marketing strategies to name just a few.

Visit the 2018 WTS Paradigm Annual Conference event page for more information and to request access to the registration site.

Act fast as you will not want to miss one moment of the action this September at the 2018 WTS Paradigm Annual Conference in Madison, Wisconsin! Early-bird discounts expire on June 1st.

About WTS Paradigm

WTS Paradigm, LLC is transforming the way building products are sold across the globe. With over 175 clients and 60,000 end users, the WTS Paradigm platform is used internationally and across multiple selling channels to build revenue, increase sales opportunities, and reduce the time from quoting to closing. WTS Paradigm's clients range from regional, mid-sized manufacturers of building products to major international home improvement retail corporations. WTS Paradigm has the technology, experience, and industry expertise to help your organization become more efficient, profitable, and competitive.

