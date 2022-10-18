WTTC announces speakers for its 22nd Global Summit in Saudi Arabia next month

'Travel for a Better Future' revealed as event theme

Travel & Tourism business leaders and government officials to take to the stage in Riyadh

LONDON, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) unveils its first round of confirmed speakers for its upcoming Global Summit to be hosted by Saudi Arabia, which includes leaders from some of the world's largest Travel & Tourism businesses, Saudi officials and tourism ministers from around the world.

Taking place at the magnificent King Abdul Aziz International Conference Centre in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, the global tourism body's highly anticipated 22nd Global Summit is the most influential Travel & Tourism event in the calendar.

Under the theme "Travel for a Better Future," the event will focus on the value of the sector, not only to the global economy, but to the planet and communities around the world.

During the Global Summit, industry leaders and international government officials from across the globe will gather in Riyadh to continue aligning efforts to support the sector's recovery and address the challenges the future poses to ensure a safer, more resilient, inclusive and sustainable Travel & Tourism sector.

Business leaders set to take to the stage include Arnold Donald, Vice Chair for Carnival Corporation and WTTC Chair; Anthony Capuano, CEO of Marriott International; Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai International Airports; Christopher Nassetta, President and CEO of Hilton; Matthew Upchurch, President and CEO of Virtuoso; and Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of Diriyah Gate Development Authority, among others.

Julia Simpson, WTTC President and CEO, said: "We are delighted to have such influential speakers already confirmed for our Global Summit in Riyadh.

"The government of Saudi Arabia has been instrumental in the recovery of the global Travel & Tourism sector following two years of crisis, and we are delighted to be taking our Global Summit to the Kingdom this year.

"Set to become a major tourist destination, our latest research shows that Saudi Arabia's Travel & Tourism sector will surpass pre-pandemic levels next year and will see the fastest growth across the Middle East over the next decade."

His Excellency Ahmed Al Khateeb, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Tourism, said: "WTTC will arrive in Riyadh as tourism enters a new era of recovery. Bringing together global leaders from both the public and private sector, the Summit will be fundamental in building the better, brighter future the sector deserves.

"There is no doubt our ambitious investment, sustainability and travel experience goals can be realized through global collaboration and WTTC's Global Summit in Riyadh will provide a platform for these important conversations, while ensuring visitors enjoy the hospitality and opportunities of one of the world's fastest growing tourism destinations."

The event will also welcome government speakers such as Secretary Rita Marques, Secretary of State for Tourism Portugal; the Hon. Isaac Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Bahamas; Sen. the Hon. Lisa Cummins, Minister of Tourism and International Transport Barbados; Mrs. Fatima Al Sairafi, Minister of Tourism Bahrain; the Hon. Susanne Kraus-Winkler, State Secretary for Tourism Austria; the Hon. Mitsuaki Hoshino, Vice Commissioner of Japan Tourism Agency; and H.E. Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Minister of Culture and Tourism Turkey, among others.

Government officials from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will also address delegates at the Global Summit. They include His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, Minister of Energy; His Excellency Ahmed Al Khateeb, Minister of Tourism; and Her Highness Princess Haifa Al Saud, Vice Minister of Tourism.

To view the provisional Global Summit program, please click here.

For further information and for media wishing to attend the Global Summit, please contact the WTTC Press Office at [email protected]

About the World Travel & Tourism Council

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) represents the global travel & tourism private sector. Members include 200 CEOs, Chairs and Presidents of the world's leading travel & tourism companies from all geographies covering all industries. For more than 30 years, WTTC has been committed to raising the awareness of governments and the public of the economic and social significance of the travel & tourism sector.

