WTWB Now IFHI on OTCPK Exchange

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. ("IFH" formerly known as West Town Bancorp, Inc.), a financial services holding company specializing in small business lending solutions and targeted bank deposit products, announced today that effective September 8, 2020, the Company's ticker symbol on the OTCPK Markets has changed from "WTWB" to the symbol "IFHI".

"With the recent rebranding of the Holding Company to Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc., we are pleased to have received approval to begin trading under our new 'IFHI' symbol which complements the corporate name change," said Eric Bergevin, President & CEO of IFH.

The name change to Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. was previously approved at the Special Meeting of Shareholders held on July 23, 2020. No action is required by current shareholders relative to the ticker symbol change. To learn more about Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. visit ifhinc.com.

About Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc.

Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. is a North Carolina-based financial services holding company, specializing in small business lending solutions and targeted bank deposit products to underserved verticals with a focus on technology and collaborative, opportunistic investments.

The Company is the holding company for West Town Bank & Trust, an Illinois state-chartered bank. West Town Bank & Trust provides banking services through its two full-service offices located in the greater Chicago area. The Company is also the parent company of; West Town Insurance Agency, Inc., an insurance agency; Windsor Advantage, LLC, a loan processing and servicing company; SBA Loan Documentation Services, LLC, a loan documentation origination company; Glenwood Structured Finance, LLC, a loan broker and large loan syndication company; and Patriarch, LLC, a real estate management company.

The Company is registered with, and supervised by, the Federal Reserve. West Town Bank & Trust's primary regulators are the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and the FDIC.

Contact:

Andrew Sheaffer

(919) 861-8162

[email protected]

SOURCE Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc.