WTWH Healthcare Announces the DISHED Senior Living Dining Innovation Awards Class of 2026

CHICAGO, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WTWH Healthcare, a WTWH Media, LLC company, is pleased to introduce the DISHED Senior Living Dining Innovation Awards Class of 2026.

The DISHED Senior Living Dining Innovation Awards program recognizes individuals who are visionaries within their organizations and the senior living sector at-large. They spotlight culinary experts whose creativity and passion are transforming senior living dining - from menu creation and innovating the resident dining experience, to leveraging new technologies, implementing new operational models, and more.

"The innovators we're recognizing demonstrate what senior living can be at its best," said Tim Mullaney, VP and Editorial Director of WTWH Healthcare. "They are creating dining experiences that nourish both body and soul while also driving meaningful business outcomes, including increased occupancy and improved public perception of the industry."

This year's DISHED Senior Living Dining Innovation Awards honorees are as follows:

Culinary Canvas: Recognizing leaders driving excellence in how dining programs are showcased across marketing channels, including imagery, video, social media, and other dining-related media content

Adrian Wiggin - Director of Food Service, The Bristal Assisted Living at York Avenue

Adriana Luna - Culinary Services Director, Sunny Rose Senior Living

Paul Senken - Corporate Director of Culinary Services, The Bristal Assisted Living

Zachary Willy - Area Dining Services Director, Brookdale

Elevating the Experience: Showcasing innovators raising the bar on programming and service with the goal of boosting the senior living dining experience

Aaron Huelsing - Senior Executive Chef, Merrill Gardens

Adam Hrebiniak - Vice President of Culinary Operations, Gallaher Signature Living

Anthony Polito - Vice President of Hospitality, Harbor Retirement Associates

Chris Spezial - Director of Culinary Services, Atria Senior Living

Deonna Barnett - Dining Services Director, Brookdale

Drew Conant - Executive Chef, Jenner's Pond, a Simpson Community

Ismael Zavalza - Culinary Services Director, Villas at San Bernardino

Krista Zvoch, RDN - Director of Nutrition, StoryPoint Group

Luis Ruiz - Dining Director, Juniper Village at Lebanon

Nina Quirk - Culinary Services Director, The Commons in Lincoln, a Benchmark Senior Living CCRC

Richart Hartman - Executive Chef, The Palace Suites

Operational Optimizer: Highlighting operational trailblazers implementing new approaches and models to gain efficiencies, improve the bottom line, build stronger workforces and elevate overall operations, while maintaining and enhancing resident satisfaction

Chad Bonsell - Culinary Services Director, The Lighthouse at Chico

Getty Lustere - Culinary Services Director, Leisure Vale Assisted Living

Mika Stevenson - Vice President of Culinary, Health Dimensions Group

Morocco Terrell - Dining Services Director, Brookdale

Palate Pleaser: Honoring chefs and other food & beverage professionals for their innovations in menu creation, use of ingredients, and culinary techniques

Anthony Napolitano - Executive Chef, Edgehill, a Benchmark Senior Living CCRC

Brian Menzel - Executive Chef, Friendship Village

Huseyin Isguzar - Chief Culinary Officer, St. Mark Village

Lee Sesco - Senior Director of Hospitality, HarborChase of Sarasota

Marisol Huizar - Culinary Services Director, Wildomar Senior Assisted Living

Safije Sadik - Dining Services Coordinator, Brookdale

Verna "Suzie" Furguson - Culinary Director, Laurelwood at The Pinehills

Partner in Innovation: Recognizing individuals serving senior living dining programs in a vendor capacity, through technology, equipment, ingredients, and more, with an emphasis on how their overall efforts have supported their clients' ability to innovate

Matt Fonte - President & Founder, ColdSnap

For more information about the program and to view the complete DISHED Senior Living Dining Innovation Awards Class of 2026, visit https://dishedawards.seniorhousingnews.com/.

Contact:

Jessica Longly

[email protected]

SOURCE WTWH Media