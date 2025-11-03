WTWH Healthcare Announces the Memory Care Innovation Awards Class of 2025

CLEVELAND, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WTWH Healthcare, a WTWH Media, LLC company, is pleased to announce the Memory Care Innovation Awards Class of 2025. The program honors the people focused on providing innovative cognitive care delivery across the behavioral health, home health and home care, hospice and palliative care, senior housing and senior living, and skilled nursing industries.

WTWH Healthcare recognizes these passionate leaders that aim to define the future of aging in America. Each nominee's vision is unique, but they are all centered on the same mission: delivering high-quality cognitive care, boosting health outcomes for those living with memory-related disorders, and supporting the people who care for them.

"The Memory Care Innovation Award winners exemplify what it means to push the field forward," said Tim Mullaney, Vice President and editorial director of WTWH Healthcare. "Each honoree has demonstrated not only a profound commitment to improving quality of life for those living with memory-related conditions, but also a forward-looking vision for how care can evolve. Their work inspires hope and sets a higher standard for excellence."

Memory Care Innovation Award winners will be featured in upcoming WTWH Healthcare publications and invited to attend WTWH Healthcare's BUILD & BRAIN Conference, taking place in Dallas, Texas on November 6-7, 2025.

For more information about the program and to view the complete Memory Care Innovation Awards Class of 2025, please visit https://innovation.memorycarebusiness.com/ .

This year's Memory Care Innovation Awards honorees are:

Behavioral Health

Dr. Feyza Marouf - Executive Medical Director, Author Health

Home Health & Home Care

Ben Klein - Vice President of Operations, Emerest Health

James Cohen - CEO and Founder, Nevvon

Lauren Adams - Dementia Care Coordinator, The LTM Group

Mirini Kim - Chief Nursing Officer, PocketRN

Hospice & Palliative Care

Angela Mouton - Senior Vice President of Supportive Care, Silverado

Darlene Douglass - Manager - Clinical Specialties, Gentiva

Mary Crowe - Director of Professional & Community Education, Care Dimensions

Senior Housing & Senior Living

Alexandria Velez - Avita Program Manager, Northbridge Companies - Avita of Stroudwater

Alison Graves - Resident Experience Director and Mentor, Sinceri Senior Living

Alison Stockman - Avita Program Manager, Northbridge Companies - Laurelwood at The Pinehills

Amber McDaniel - Vice President of Resident Experience, The Aspenwood Company

Angela Champlin - Director of Memory Care Support Services, HumanGood

Ashland Ghaffari - Creative Strategist, William James Group

Brenda Gurung - National Director of Memory Care, Kisco Senior Living

Brooke Nooe - Dementia Care Director, Brookridge Retirement Community

Cara Skrypchuk - Vice President - Memory Care Center of Excellence, Trilogy Health Services

Chet Mitchell - Director of Activities and Memory Care, Belmont Village Senior Living

Dawn Platt - National Director of Memory Care Programs, Discovery Senior Living

Dr. Raj Kalra - Founder/Owner/Physician, Aroha Memory Care by MD Senior Wellness

Emily Sitzes - EverTrue Laclede Groves Wellness Director, EverTrue

Jamie Johnson - Corporate Director of Memory Care, Merrill Gardens

John Swanson - CEO, Willow Valley Development Corp.

Kassandra Aragon - Activities and Memory Care Specialist, Belmont Village Senior Living

Liz Plozner-Chalfa - Regional Director of Operations, Juniper Communities

Megan Deaton - Memory Care Program Manager, Community First Solutions

Mindi Manuel - Senior Manager of Area Clinical Support, Sodexo

Nicole Graham - Executive Director, Lumina Las Vegas

Otmar Donald - Life Enrichment Manager, Westminster at Lake Ridge

Sallie Carlin - Director of Memory Care, Willow Gardens at United Hebrew

Ted Tzirimis - CEO, Intrex

Teresa Krueger - Executive Director, WesleyLife

Trina Anderson - Divisional Director of Memory Care, Senior Lifestyle

Skilled Nursing

Amber Freeman, SLP - Speech Language Pathologist, Garrison Geriatric Education Center

Danielle Long - Speech Language Pathologist/Assistant Director of Rehabilitation, Rosewood Rehabilitation

Kayla Howard - Activities Director, Dyersburg Health & Rehabilitation Center

Kelly Hutchins - Quality Assurance & Education Director, Cherokee County Health & Rehabilitation Center

Lindsay Burson - Occupational Therapy Assistant, Rock Creek of Ottawa

Melissa Smuin - Social Services and IDT Resource, Sunstone Healthcare

For more information and to view the complete Memory Care Innovation Awards Class of 2025, visit https://innovation.memorycarebusiness.com/ .

SOURCE WTWH Media