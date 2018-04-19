Wu Shupeng, the Chief Security Advisor of Didi Chuxing, takes over as Chief Security Officer of Huobi Group

Wu Shupeng also had an illustrious stint in PricewaterhouseCoopers as a partner in the Information Security Consult Team, as well as Joint Director of the Advisory Board. His responsibilities include information security, business operations security, capital market compliance, risk management and internal controls. His arrival will bolster the Huobi Security Department.

Huobi Group is the leading global Blockchain asset financial service provider. Huobi Group invests heavily on its technological platform – product, security and risk management system, operation and customer service, making Huobi Pro one of the fastest and most secured exchange in the market today.

Huobi Group consists of Huobi Pro, Huobi Autonomous Digital Asset Exchange (HADAX), Huobi OTC, Huobi Korea, Huobi US, Huobi China News Desk, Huobi Wallet Digital Asset Management, Huobi Academy of Blockchain Application, Huobi Labs, Huobi Capital and Huobi Mining Pool.





For more information about Huobi Global, Huobi Pro, and Huobi Token, visit https://www.huobi.pro

Subordinate to Huobi Global, Huobi Pro is a creative digital asset exchange serving global traders. Huobi Pro is devoted to exploring investment opportunities. Currently, we provide trade and investment service of nearly 10 digital assets. Our Headquarter is located in Singapore and is run by Huobi Global Team.

Huobi Global is the Leading Global Blockchain Asset Financial Service Provider. We have offered quality service for over millions of users from over 130 countries. Our independent service centers are located in many countries including Singapore, Korea, Hong Kong (China) and China Mainland.

Moreover, Huobi has developed global service with sub-brands including Huobi Korea Digital Asset Exchange, Huobi China News & Research Platform, and Huobi Wallet Digital Asset Management.

