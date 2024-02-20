WubbaNub Announces Exclusive Baby Bullseye Pacifier-Plush With Target

The Iconic Bull Terrier Design is Now Available at Target.com; Coming to Stores Soon

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning, original pacifier-plush combo, WubbaNub, now offers something for even the tiniest Target fans. Available exclusively at Target.com, the Baby Bullseye WubbaNub features the patented pacifier-plush design parents love with the retailer's famous Bull Terrier mascot and Bullseye's signature red markings.*

"Target has always been an exceptional retail partner of ours," explains Carla Schneider, CEO and Founder of WubbaNub. "The opportunity to design a WubbaNub featuring the beloved Bullseye terrier was an exciting and natural next step for us."

With this highly anticipated collaboration, WubbaNub not only demonstrates its impressive growth trajectory and strategic brand evolution, but also reaffirms its status as a trailblazer in the baby gear market. Trusted for over 25 years and used in NICU units, WubbaNub has become a household name through its instant success as the original pacifier-plush since 1999. The patented design attaches the pacifier to the ultra-soft plush toy, making it easier to grasp, nearly impossible to lose and instantly soothing.

From word-of-mouth popularity among parents to an endless list of celebrity fans, WubbaNub has secured numerous licensing agreements since inception. Strategic partnerships include collaborations with Major League Baseball (MLB)* and late-night host and children's book author, Jimmy Fallon, among others. 

The Baby Bullseye WubbaNub is now available exclusively at Target.com for $15.99 with plans to launch in stores soon. Like all WubbaNub products, Baby Bullseye is latex-, BPA-, and Phthalate-free.

*The Bullseye Design is a trademark of Target Brands Inc.

About WubbaNub
WubbaNub is the US-based, award-winning, original pacifier-plush combination founded in 1999. WubbaNub pacifiers are made with a one piece 100% silicone pacifier and are completely latex-, BPA-, and Phthalate-free. Since inception, WubbaNub remains family-owned and operated and is committed to putting quality and safety first. WubbaNub partners with hundreds of hospitals and nonprofit organizations across the country to encourage donations and raise funds to help families in need. The WubbaNub brand of products start at $13.99 and are available at Target, along with other major retailers and specialty stores.

*Major League Baseball trademarks and copyrights are used with permission of Major League Baseball. Visit MLB.com

About Target
Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center.

