WubbaNub Announces Highly-Anticipated 'Detachable' Design of Award-Winning Plush Pacifier

"Customers have asked for a detachable version of our WubbaNub pacifiers for years, but our priority has always been safety and quality above all else," explains Carla Schneider, CEO and Founder of WubbaNub. "After years of research and development, we are proud to finally debut the patent-pending design which is unlike any other detachable on the market."

Since inception, WubbaNub has become a household name through its success as the original plush pacifier on the market. Initially developed for NICUs, the brand grew in popularity as parents instantly recognized the benefits of WubbaNub pacifiers to help babies learn to self-soothe, aid in hand-eye coordination and encourage object tracking. Following increased word-of-mouth buzz and a long list of celebrity fans, WubbaNub has secured licensing agreements with major partners that led to collaborations with *Major League Baseball (MLB), the NHL, and late night host and children's book author, Jimmy Fallon, among others.

Like all WubbaNub products, the Giraffe, Cow, and Baby Bear Detachables are latex-, BPA-, and Phthalate-free and 100% silicone. They are made with the durable construction that the brand is known for, with a design that adapts and grows with little ones. The pacifier component is recommended for infants 0-6 months old and is not only detachable, but washable, replaceable and includes vent holes for breathability. The ultra-soft-plush attachment offers the unique, standout features of WubbaNub pacifiers including their carefully developed weight and size that makes them easy to grasp and be positioned by babies.

"It was of central importance that our detachable line include a fastening component that would not release or wear-down over time. The unique design of the attachment focuses on safety and durability, compared to common snaps or hook and loop fasteners. Babies learn and grow at different rates and our goal, along with a central focus on safety, was to create a product that would aid in development at all infant stages – whether self-soothing, tracking, reaching, exploring or playing," adds Schneider.

The Giraffe and Cow WubbaNub Detachables are available at Target and Target.com. The Cow and Baby Bear WubbaNub Detachables are available at WubbaNubOnline.com - all retail for $15.95. Customers can also purchase a three-pack of replaceable pacifiers that can be used with or without the plush for $9.99.

About WubbaNub

WubbaNub is the US-based, award-winning, original pacifier-and-plush combination founded in 1999. Created by a mom, CEO Carla Schneider believed in the importance of designing a product to instantly comfort babies and make the lives of busy parents easier. The original patented design attaches the pacifier to the plush toy, which is made from an ultra-soft plush, making it easier to grasp, nearly impossible to lose and instantly soothing. WubbaNub pacifiers are made with a one piece 100% silicone pacifier and are completely latex-, BPA-, and Phthalate-free. Since inception, WubbaNub remains family-owned and operated and is committed to putting quality and safety first. WubbaNub partners with hundreds of hospitals and nonprofit organizations across the country to encourage donations and raise funds to help families in need. The WubbaNub brand of products start at $14.95 and are available online at WubbaNubOnline.com in addition to Buy Buy Baby, Nordstrom, Target, Saks Fifth Avenue along with other major retailers and specialty stores.

