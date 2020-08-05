Wuff Ball, The World's Best Dog Ball, Now Available

JUPITER, Fla., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wuff Media, LLC announces the launch of their signature product, the Wuff Ball, known as the best dog ball ever! This unique dog ball is fun for all types of play, including fetch, outdoor and indoor games, self-directed activities, and water play. Wuff Ball is a dog toy that dogs love so much they can't put it down.

WHAT IS A WUFF BALL? The Wuff Ball is pawsitively the most ultimate fun bouncy dog ball on the market today. This will be your dog's favorite go-to ball. Super bouncy and very durable. The Wuff Ball is endless fun and will keep there tail wagging for sure. Great for active dogs who love to retrieve.

Wuff Ball is more than just another dog ball. One of the features that sets it apart is its super bouncy design. The ball bounces off any hard surface indoors or outdoors, and it bounces all over the place. Dogs who love to retrieve will enjoy the challenge brought on by this high-flying ball.

The Wuff Ball makes a special sound when it bounces. Dogs often come running when they hear it, and they can't wait to start a rousing game of fetch. This ball will keep your dog's tail wagging for sure.

Another feature of the Wuff Ball that dog owners love is its lightweight design. This makes this dog ball perfect for indoor play and also makes it a safer option for dogs who retrieve out of the air. As one reviewer said, "It is on the softer side so it is easy for her to grab out of the air without causing any tooth damage." The ball is also quite durable to keep the fun going. It has grooves for teeth that make it easier for a dog to grasp in its mouth.

The creators of Wuff Ball are excited about its popularity. "We created the Wuff Ball because of our own dog, Maddie. We were tired of buying balls only to find that they bounced poorly or were chewed up in hours. Wuff Ball is lightweight, makes a sound when bounced, and is tough for aggressive play. Dog owners report that their dogs love Wuff Ball as much as they do, and that makes us happy!"

Wuff Ball floats. Owners can throw it into the water for their dogs to retrieve, making Wuff Balls the perfect dog fetch toys for the beach or pool.

Tracey Carter, Goldendoodle breeder, found that the ball held up better than other dog toys she had tried. As she said, "They are extremely durable and are holding up perfectly to a pack of determined doodles. They bounce high and easily on pretty much any surface that is even remotely hard like solid ground. The dogs really love them and like to try to catch them mid bounce. We also have a pool so it's great that they float and are waterproof as well."

Another reviewer called the ball "The Perfect Ball," and said, "I bought my first one a few months ago and it is still perfect. I can't find a thing I don't like about this ball except that I wished I had found it earlier in her life."

Wuff Ball is available in two colors, purple and green. It is available for purchase from Amazon, Walmart.com and Wuffball.com. Wuff Media also launched a Facebook page, Wuff, for dog owners and lovers. New followers are added daily. The group has quickly grown to over 26,000 people who share a passion for dogs.

About Wuff Media, LLC

Wuff Media, the creator of Wuff Ball, is based in Jupiter, Florida. The Wuff Ball is a new, innovative, super-bouncy dog ball that is safe for indoor and outdoor play. It is durable and fun for dogs and owners alike. Learn more by visiting wuffball.com.

