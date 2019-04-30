Wugen Adds to Leadership Team as Company Continues to Lay Groundwork for Future Expansion

ST. LOUIS, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wugen Inc., a biotechnology company developing a novel, universal allogeneic CAR-T therapy platform, today announced the appointment of Mark Lewis, Ph.D., as Vice President of Finance and Business Operations. This appointment signals that Wugen is in a position to formalize its business infrastructure and raise institutional financing.

"The expansion of our leadership team comes at a key inflection point for Wugen as we prepare to raise capital" said John McKearn, Ph.D., CEO of Wugen. "We would like to extend our sincerest thanks to Nakul Tandon, our outgoing head of business operations, for his work building Wugen to this point. We are now gearing up to launch our therapeutic platform and change the lives of patients with untreatable disease."

Prior to joining Wugen, Dr. Lewis served as a Venture Capital Fellow at BioGenerator, an evergreen investor that creates, grows and funds innovative companies and talented entrepreneurs in the St. Louis region. Dr. Lewis also served as a Research Associate at the Monsanto Company, a global agriculture company specializing in products and tools that help farmers grow crops more efficiently. Dr. Lewis received his Ph.D. in molecular biology and Master of Art in biology from the Washington University in St. Louis and his Bachelor of Science in biochemistry from Eastern Connecticut State University.

About Wugen

Wugen Inc., is a biotechnology company developing a novel CAR-T therapy platform including an "off-the-shelf" fratricide-resistant CAR-T cell therapy for T-cell malignancies. Wugen's state-of-the-art gene editing technologies and cutting-edge CAR-T cell therapy address some of the challenges that have limited the clinical development of allogeneic CAR-T cells. Wugen was founded based on technology licensed from Washington University in St. Louis. For more information please visit www.wugen.com.

For media inquiries contact:

David Schull or Travis Kruse

Russo Partners

858-717-2310

212-845-4272

david.schull@russopartnersllc.com

travis.kruse@russopartnersllc.com

SOURCE Wugen Inc.

Related Links

http://www.wugen.com

