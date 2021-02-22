Wugen Appoints Jan Davidson M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer to Guide the Company's Global NK and T cell Clinical Programs

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wugen Inc., a biotechnology company developing novel, universal allogeneic off-the-shelf cell therapies, today announced the appointment of Jan Davidson M.D., Ph.D., as the company's Chief Medical Officer (CMO). A leader in oncology research and development, Dr. Davidson has a firsthand understanding of successful design and implementation of oncology clinical trials and expansive immuno-oncology research experience across a variety of cancers. In his CMO position at Wugen, he will be steering the company's global clinical initiatives targeting solid and liquid tumors.

"Jan will be an invaluable asset to Wugen as we continue to develop and expand our clinical footprint. His experience in oncology clinical trials and seeing them through to successful execution will provide critical support in advancing Wugen's candidates through the clinic," said John McKearn, Ph.D., CEO of Wugen. "Jan will be guiding the team to achieve the ultimate goal of creating effective therapies for cancer patients."

Dr. Davidson adds, "I look forward to advancing Wugen's novel cell therapy platform through clinical testing, and anticipate bringing our transformative Memory NK and T cell programs into tangible clinical treatments, with the goal of addressing the unmet needs of patients suffering from difficult-to-treat solid and hematologic malignancies."

In his most recent most role as Senior Director for Clinical Research at Macrogenics, Dr. Davidson oversaw the company's translational and clinical research efforts. Prior to MacroGenics, Dr. Davidson conducted clinical research at the National Heart and Lung Institute at National Institutes of Health (NIH) where he investigated NK cell ontogeny and subtypes. Dr. Davidson was the attending physician at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's Murth Cancer Center before joining the biotech industry. His substantial research and medical career saw him in senior positions at NHLBI Bone Marrow Transplant Service, Center for Human Immunology and the National Cancer Institute of the NIH, Montefiore Medical Center and The Rockefeller University Hospital among others. He is a physician-scientist with numerous research grants and awards under his name. Dr. Davidson received his MBBS and his Ph.D. in Molecular Medicine from the University College London, University of London in the UK.

About Wugen

Wugen is developing universal "off-the-shelf" cell therapy for the treatment of cancer. Wugen was founded based on technology licensed from Washington University in St. Louis. For more information, please visit www.wugen.com.

