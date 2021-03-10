Wuhan Cherry Blossom Festival Opens and Attracts Visitors

WUHAN, China, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Blossom Festival kicked off on March 3 by the Wuhan East Lake, attracting tourists from all over China. Wuhan University also opens to public to view the pink petals, with over ten thousand tourists visiting on the first day. The festival is expected to last till the end of March according to East Lake Scenic Area.

The Festival is held in Wuhan East Lake Cherry Blossom Park. As famous as cherry blossom parks in Washington and Tokyo, this park offers most stunning scenery of cherry blossoms in full bloom and various activities, including wearing Han Chinese costumes for photos, going boating on East Lake, and enjoying live music and performances. Visitors can also have a nocturnal visit for blooming flowers surrounded by 500 lanterns and over 9,000 night light sets in the park. The opening hours have been extended until 10 pm this year.

This year, Wuhan University has welcomed more than 1,700 medical workers who aided fight against COVID-19 with special services provided. The campus opened to public on March 8 who need to book at least three days in advance.

Since the festival kicks off, a large number of tourists from different Chinese provinces have flocked to Wuhan just to "make up for the regret of last year". Miss Chen from northeastern China's Liaoning Province said that she had planned to visit Wuhan last year but stopped by the pandemic, "so we feel lucky to be able to make reservations this year. Cherry blossoms here are spectacular".

With over 500 thousand cherry trees, Wuhan attracts millions of tourists during springtime every year. East Lake and Wuhan University are packed with cherry blossom admirers again as usual. For Wuhan people, the cherry blossom season brings the message of hope and renewal.

SOURCE East Lake Scenic Area