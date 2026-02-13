WuKong Chinese Ranked No.1 Globally Based on Cumulative Paying Users, According to Frost & Sullivan

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WuKong Education recently announced that its flagship brand, WuKong Chinese, has been ranked No.1 globally among Chinese education online platforms serving non-native Chinese-speaking regions, based on cumulative paying users. The ranking is supported by an independent Market Position Statement released by global consulting firm Frost & Sullivan.

According to the certification, as of December 31, 2025, WuKong Chinese held the leading global position within Frost & Sullivan's defined market segment of Chinese education online platforms serving non-native Chinese-speaking regions. The research was completed in January 2026 and used cumulative paying users as the metric, reflecting actual paid adoption within the segment.

For the purposes of the study, non-native Chinese-speaking regions are defined as all global markets excluding China's mainland, Hong Kong, Macau, and China's Taiwan region.

"Being recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the global market leader in this segment marks a significant milestone for us. This recognition reflects our long-term focus on curriculum development, teaching excellence, and educational technology, as well as our mission to make high-quality Chinese learning accessible to children around the world," said a spokesperson for WuKong Education.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, WuKong Education provides online education solutions for learners aged 3–18 across 118 countries and regions, serving nearly one million families worldwide. Its core brand, WuKong Chinese, delivers a structured Chinese learning curriculum designed for K–12 learners from non-Chinese-speaking backgrounds, with learning outcomes aligned to internationally recognized standards, including HSK and YCT.

WuKong Chinese's market leadership is supported by a systemized education model designed to address common challenges in overseas Chinese language learning, including teacher availability, personalization, learner engagement, and cultural context. The platform offers four core curriculum tracks—Preschool Chinese Program, Exploratory Chinese Program, Proficient Chinese Program, and Foundational Chinese Program—to serve learners from diverse linguistic and cultural backgrounds.

Its teaching approach integrates internationally recognized methodologies such as inquiry-based learning and Total Physical Response (TPR). Courses are delivered by a global faculty selected through a rigorous multi-stage certification process, with an acceptance rate of approximately 1%, and are supported by a proprietary digital learning platform and a dual-teacher service model to ensure consistent learning outcomes.

As demand grows for scalable, high-quality Chinese learning worldwide, the Frost & Sullivan Market Position Statement reinforces WuKong Chinese's position within the defined market segment of Chinese education online platforms serving non-native Chinese-speaking regions.

About WuKong Education

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, WuKong Education provides online learning programs for students aged 3–18, including WuKong Chinese, WuKong Math, and WuKong English (ELA).

WuKong serves nearly one million families worldwide. In 2024, it received Cognia® International Education Quality Accreditation, recognizing its alignment with global academic standards.

WuKong Chinese ranks No.1 globally by cumulative paying users among Chinese education online platforms serving non-native Chinese-speaking regions, based on a Frost & Sullivan Market Position Statement.

Learn more at wukongsch.com.

