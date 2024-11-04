WuKong Education Awarded 2024 Cognia® School of Distinction, Leading the Way in Global Educational Excellence

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WuKong Education, a leading global online education provider, has been named a 2024 Cognia® School of Distinction for excellence in education by Cognia®. This prestigious designation celebrates WuKong Education's commitment to delivering high-quality, student-centered learning experiences and to advancing global standards of educational excellence.

Cognia®, a globally recognized education quality certification organization dedicated to advancing excellence in education, awards the School of Distinction designation to institutions that demonstrate exceptional education quality, student engagement, and innovative curriculum delivery. Cognia® named WuKong Education to the 2024 Cognia® Schools or Systems of Distinction, recognizing it as one of the 49 Cognia® accredited schools and 11 Cognia® accredited systems out of more than 1,952 eligible institutions that hosted a Cognia® Accreditation Engagement Review during the 2023-2024 school year.

"I am pleased to congratulate WuKong Education for their designation as a 2024 Cognia® School of Distinction, a program which recognizes public and non-public institutions that exemplify excellence in education and service to learners," said Dr. Mark A. Elgart, president and CEO of Cognia®. "Cognia® Accreditation is already a mark of school quality recognized around the world. Being named a School of Distinction further acknowledges the demonstrated commitment to education quality and a mindset of continuous improvement WuKong Education has for its learners."

WuKong Education specializes in online education across Chinese language, mathematics, and English Language Arts, each crafted to inspire curiosity, foster creativity, and cultivate critical thinking skills in students. Leveraging advanced technology and big data analytics, WuKong Education enhances student engagement and supports measurable academic growth. Through continuous progress tracking and personalized feedback, teachers optimize instruction and student engagement based on each student's unique needs. This data-driven approach enables WuKong Education to refine its programs continuously and uphold exceptional educational standards.

WuKong Education first earned Cognia® Accreditation in 2023 with an impressive IEQ (Index of Education Quality) score of 395/400 for its excellence in global education. During the 2023-2024 school year, WuKong Education participated in Cognia®'s rigorous Accreditation Engagement Review process, which is grounded in research-based performance standards. The process includes a third-party review of evidence by education experts, interviews, and classroom observations. The review evaluates institutions and seeks evidence of growth in learning, a healthy culture for learning, engaging and high-quality instructional environments, and effective leadership for learning—all characteristics Cognia® expects to see in quality schools that also demonstrate a commitment to continuous improvement.

"We are honored to be named a 2024 Cognia® School of Distinction," said Vicky Wang, Founder and CEO of WuKong Education. "This recognition not only highlights our academic excellence but also celebrates our continuous exploration of EdTech innovation. It reaffirms our commitment to providing a world-class education that transcends academic achievement, empowering students for holistic personal growth."

About WuKong Education

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, WuKong Education leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver the premier online education for students aged 3 to 18, offering three core programs: WuKong Chinese, WuKong Math, and WuKong English (ELA).

WuKong Education is committed to igniting learners' lifelong passion for learning. With a dedicated content development team utilizing advanced technology and internationally aligned methodologies, top-tier educators leveraging innovative teaching tools, high-quality courses enhanced by interactive elements, and exceptional VIP services supported by data-driven insights to enhance student engagement and outcomes, WuKong Education has become the trusted choice for over 300,000 families worldwide.

As the platform continues to innovate and expand its offerings, it invites parents worldwide to explore its latest resources and refreshed website at wukongsch.com .

About Cognia®

Cognia® is a global, nonprofit improvement organization dedicated to helping institutions and other education providers grow learners, teachers, and leaders. Cognia® offers accreditation and certification, assessment, and improvement services within a framework of continuous improvement. Serving 40,000 public and private institutions from early learning through high school in more than 90 countries, Cognia® brings a global perspective to advancing teaching and learning.

Find out more at cognia.org.

SOURCE WuKong Education