Wuliang Harmony's Spectacular New Year's Eve Bash Lights Up Times Square

News provided by

Wuliangye Group

31 Dec, 2023, 22:00 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of millions of people in New York and across the globe welcomed the New Year with a Chinese cultural performance on December 31st as the New York Times Square countdown celebration highlighted Wuliang Harmony.

The opening ceremony featured a spectacular blend of modern and traditional Chinese art, including a lion and dragon ribbon dance, titled "Cheers to 2024 with Wuliang Harmony." This performance spotlighted the center stage, ushering in the Year of the Dragon.

During the opening ceremony, Wuliangye, one of the most renowned Baijiu brands, was featured as a special collaborator at the opening ceremony. Chen Chong, the special representative of Wuliangye Group, expressed his excitement, saying: "Wuliangye is thrilled to be part of this iconic event and to showcase the spirit of Chinese traditions through Chinese Baijiu."

He continued: "On behalf of Mr. Zeng Congqin, the Chairman of Wuliangye Group, we wish everyone a happy New Year filled with good health, happiness, and harmony! Wuliangye, from China to the world, to New York, and to 2024."

Multiple giant screens displayed a video about Wuliangye, highlighting its thousand years of history and its emphasis on harmony and health throughout the celebration. As the earliest spirit in the world produced with five grains, Wuliangye's multi-grain solid fermentation process has been passed down for a thousand years. Its time-honored fermentation pit cluster built in the year of 1368, is still in use for producing Baijiu uninterruptedly for 655 years. Wuliangye stands out as the first clear liquor crafted from five different types of grains and is considered a rare gift from nature.

This distinction makes Wuliangye the masterpiece of Baijiu. The increasing popularity of Wuliangye has sparked a global appreciation for Baijiu, with more people exploring this unique spirit and its cultural significance.

New York City Council Member Christopher Marte, in a greeting letter noted: "This Wuliang Harmony showcase will highlight the unique nature of traditional Chinese Baijiu to a global audience. Wuliangye is world-renowned, and has been an esteemed treasure of Chinese Baijiu for over a thousand years."

Drinking Baijiu is a Chinese tradition at the festive gatherings like champagne in the west. It's not just toasted at New Year but it's also an integral part of Chinese daily gatherings and is even used in Chinese cuisine.

SOURCE Wuliangye Group

