NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Fortune Global Forum was held in New York on Nov 11-12, and featured Wuliangye as the Chief Partner of the event. Wuliangye appeared in "The Capital of the World," showcasing the elegant charm and flavors of Chinese Baijiu spirits. The brand aimed to enhance dialogue and exchange among global business elites and to collaboratively build a more cooperative future for global businesses.

Wuliangye brings new vitality to the 2024 Fortune Global Forum as Chief Partner

Founded in 1995, the Fortune Global Forum has become "the clearest and most direct window for understanding the direction of the world economy" and, alongside the Fortune 500 list, is one of the two major business credentials of Fortune magazine.

As part of Wuliangye's "Global Harmony Tour" in the Americas, the brand, as the Chief Partner of the 2024 Fortune Global Forum, brought a unique theme of harmony to the event with renowned politicians, and top scholars in attendance.

In the Wuliangye-themed exhibition hall, products like Wuliangye-Nine Dragons, Classic Wuliangye 10, and Panda-shaped Wuliangye showcased Wuliangye's diverse product range and commitment to meeting the individualized and diverse needs of its customers. Meanwhile, the "Wugroni" cocktail combined the oriental charm of Baijiu with a Western aesthetic. Brand promotion officers highlighted Wuliangye's historical heritage, cultural legacy, exquisite craftsmanship, and dedication to quality, uniting the world through "harmony" and sharing the story of Chinese Baijiu through engaging experiences.

As Wuliangye's "Global Harmony Tour" reached Washington, D.C., and New York, the brand continued to embrace openness and practical initiatives, fulfilling its role as a leading Baijiu brand. Wuliangye is dedicated to showcasing the harmonious spirit of China, establishing a platform to enhance dialogue and exchange among global business elites, building consensus, and fostering mutual progress. The brand strives to contribute to promoting global economic and trade exchanges, cultural mutual learning, and peaceful global development through the influence of Chinese Baijiu.

Media Enquiries:

Joy Li

[email protected]

SOURCE Wuliangye Group Co., Ltd.