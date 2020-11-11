Wumblekin Delivers Boxes of Clarity and Comfort to Overwhelmed, Expecting Mothers

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing that pregnancy is often an overwhelming time for women, a labor and delivery nurse and a social worker have created Wumblekin, a new pregnancy education and subscription box company designed to empower women on the journey to motherhood by delivering evidence-based information and expert-curated products to demystify pregnancy, birth and postpartum.

What's unique about Wumblekin (https://www.wumblekin.com) is that the information and products in each box are both tested by parents and also carefully curated by a team of nurses, doctors and other pregnancy experts who are also moms.

"Wumblekin values information first, and products second," said Andrea DuMez, labor and delivery nurse and co-founder of Wumblekin. "Above all, moms should feel confident that the information they are using to guide their pregnancy, birth and postpartum experiences is coming from clinical experts and that any products they use at these times have been vetted by experts and other parents. That's exactly what Wumblekin does, helping moms relax, knowing that they're doing right for baby and themselves."

Wumblekin currently offers five different boxes, ensuring that every phase of mama's journey is covered: a box for each trimester of pregnancy; an Ultimate Labor + Birth Pack; and a Postpartum Essentials Box.

Boxes Include

Information Booklets: Wumblekin's evidence-based, informational booklets provide a single source for expert education that is trustworthy, pertinent and straight to the point. The information has been developed, reviewed and approved by a team of pregnancy experts who are also moms. These booklets are intentionally short to prevent mamas from feeling overwhelmed!

High-Quality Products: Each box features first-rate products from great brands like Moby, Zutano, Kindred Bravely, and more. These products have been parent-tested, physician-approved, and curated for mama-to-be, and are the right products at the right time in her pregnancy. She'll find plenty of useful (and some pampering) items that were selected with both mom and baby in mind, all of which are far more personal and higher quality than what is provided in the hospital.

"It is so common for women to be completely overwhelmed during and after their pregnancy," said Erin Stumbras, social worker and Wumblekin co-founder. "We want to cut through the typical pregnancy, labor and delivery clutter to provide a single source for easy-to-digest education and essential items that are perfect for new and experienced moms, alike."

Wumblekin boxes and subscriptions are available at Wumblekin.com and make for great gifts for the mama-to-be. Easily buy or gift single boxes, or choose to have them delivered throughout pregnancy, birth and postpartum. Choose to prepay or subscribe to pay as each box ships, and all shipping is free.

ABOUT WUMBLEKIN

Wumblekin is a brand of 83 Tech Harbor, a subsidiary of Advocate Aurora Health, one of the 10 largest not-for-profit, integrated health systems in the United States. Founded in 2019 by a labor and delivery nurse and a social worker, Wumblekin delivers curated pregnancy and birth information and products to new parents, helping them have a more successful labor and birth experience. Learn more about Wumblekin at www.Wumblekin.com.

