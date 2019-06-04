WundaBar Pilates Launches Highly Anticipated On-Demand Service

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WundaBar Pilates, the bi-coastal leading chain of elevated Pilates studios, is expanding its audience reach with the launch of WundaBar Pilates On-Demand. The streaming service translates the in-studio experience on the WundaFormer, the revolutionary, patented reformer machine available exclusively to WundaBar Pilates, to 30-minute workout videos available online to a global audience.

Founder, Inventor and Chief Executive Officer of WundaBar Pilates, Amy Jordan, meticulously mapped out the WundaBar Pilates On-Demand programming to parallel the in-studio experience, complete with wellness programs, calendars, motivation worksheets and more. "WundaBar Pilates was created to strengthen, empower and support a community of like-minded individuals that strive to better their health and wellness both physically and mentally," stated Jordan. "Before WundaBar Pilates On-Demand, the only way to reach our audience was through one of our studios, but now we can expand our community wider and deeper through connection. I am thrilled to be able to offer that feeling to whoever joins us."

WundaBar Pilates On-Demand launches with two initial packages, "2 Weeks 2 Wunda" and "6 Weeks 2 Wunda." Each package will provide dedicated offerings and programming that boast proven results in as little as two weeks. To access WundaBar Pilates On-Demand, please follow this link: https://www.wundabar.com/wundabar-pilates-on-demand

The available programming outlines include:

2 WEEKS 2 WUNDA

($29.99) – A Two-Week, Intensive Program for Immediate Results

Quick Start Guide - everything you need to hit the ground running!

Workout Videos - two new booty-kicking workouts to add to your rotation.

Wunda Workout Calendar - no guesswork, just workout!

Exclusive Members-only Facebook Group - you belong! Let's succeed together!

Food Is Fuel Approach - your no-nonsense guide to fuel up and slim down.

14 Daily Kick-Butt Motivational Emails - got motivation? Yes. You. DO!

6 WEEKS 2 WUNDA ($79.00) – A Six-Week, Results-Driven Program for Immediate and On-Going Success

Quick Start Guide - your plan to succeed!

Workout Videos - six more killer workouts to add to your stash.

Wunda Workout Calendar - your schedule, simplified.

Unbreakable Motivation Worksheet - the key to keeping you going!

Food Is Fuel Approach - no nonsense, just real food.

WundaBar Pilates On Demand Facebook Group - connect and succeed together !

Amy's Pro Tip Emails - 7 weekly videos with tips to help you up-level your form and your results!

Bonus Videos

10 Minute Red Hot Band Workout - short on time, long on results.



WundaShake with Amy Jordan - shake up the most important meal of the day.



Nutrition Restart Kim Shapira - change your relationship with food in three simple steps.



Unbreakable Motivation Coaching with Kate Simmons - live your Vision Fulfilled today.



1-Min Morning Meditation with Kate Simmons - start your day off with this 1-minute practice.



Vision Meditation with Kate Simmons - train your brain and the body will follow.

WundaBar Pilates has seen massive expansion since its founding in 2011. Amy Jordan continues to innovate and push the boundaries of the fitness industry through her determination and perseverance by creating a worldwide, connected wellness community with the launch of On-Demand. WundaBar Pilates has eight locations nationwide including two recently renovated studios in Studio City and Pasadena. Summer 2019 marks the opening of its ninth location in New York City's Upper East Side.

Learn more about WundaBar Pilates by visiting https://www.wundabar.com/

ABOUT WUNDABAR:

Established in 2011 by Pilates visionary, entrepreneur and inventor, Amy Jordan, The WundaBar Approach combines beautiful biomechanics and traditional Pilates with efficient movement, exceptional flow and a cardio-intense pace. The patented WundaFormer – a Pilates Reformer, WundaChair, Jumpboard and Ballet Bar all-in-one - brings four powerful apparatuses into reach for a wide audience and into the group class environment where previously, they had no practical application as separate pieces of equipment. WundaBar Pilates has eight bi-coastal locations, two recently renovated studios, Studio City and Pasadena, as well as a Summer 2019 opening of its ninth location in New York City's, Upper East Side. https://www.wundabar.com/

