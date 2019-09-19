Wunder Mobility Announces U.S. Launch to Innovate, Build and Scale Mobility Services for Companies, Municipalities and Fleet Operators

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wunder Mobility, the fastest-growing mobility technology company in Europe, today announced its official U.S. headquarters based in Los Angeles. The company also announced it has completed $60 million in Series B financing from existing investors, including Blumberg Capital and KCK. The expansion and new capital will enhance Wunder Mobility's capabilities to provide innovative mobility technology to enable companies, municipalities and fleet operators to improve urban transportation and provide infrastructure for the smart cities of the future.

Wunder Mobility is the go-to technology service provider to major OEMs, cities and mobility start-ups across the world, including Daimler, Toyota , Yamaha , BMW , Volkswagen as well as the city of Hamburg. In the United States, Wunder is currently working with an automotive company as well as some exciting early-stage start-ups. For example, Caramel , a car-sharing startup and Kuhmute , a charging station provider from Flint Michigan.

"Our proven track record and strong customer base in Europe and globally, combined with our initial traction with U.S. customers is a proof point that transportation companies across the world can leverage Wunder's platform to efficiently launch new mobility services," said Sam Baker, co-Founder and COO at Wunder Mobility. "We're excited to continue growing our customer base here in the U.S. and further accelerate our mission to help businesses move mobility forward -- whether it's a car dealer in Kentucky, a global automotive manufacturer in the Rust Belt, or a mobility startup in San Francisco."

The transportation industry in America is at an inflection point. Historically, private vehicle ownership has driven huge economies, generated massive influence on policy and been central to the American identity since the automobile was first invented. But large-scale trends like urbanization, declining car ownership among younger generations and climate change are impacting the automotive's role as the center of Americanism. This presents a challenge for stakeholders within the mobility space, from OEMs to fleet operators to those new market entrants who are trying to respond and harness these trends.

Wunder Mobility addresses these issues by providing any company, including OEMs, fleet operators and mobility startups, with a flexible, multi-modal technology solution marketed to their customers, using their brand. Wunder Mobility's core product offerings include the following:

Wunder Carpool: an innovative technology solution for commuter carpooling that aims to reduce traffic density and improve air quality levels in cities

an innovative technology solution for commuter carpooling that aims to reduce traffic density and improve air quality levels in cities Wunder Shuttle: a solution for all types of on-demand ridesharing services with professional drivers, which can be integrated seamlessly with existing means of transport

a solution for all types of on-demand ridesharing services with professional drivers, which can be integrated seamlessly with existing means of transport Wunder Fleet : delivers technology to power all vehicle sharing services ranging from bikes to electric scooters and cars

delivers technology to power all vehicle sharing services ranging from bikes to electric scooters and cars Wunder Rent : a solution that enables rental car customers, to book, pay and open a rental via their mobile phones

: a solution that enables rental car customers, to book, pay and open a rental via their mobile phones Wunder City : helps cities evaluate, plan and regulate mobility companies by aggregating and understanding data.

: helps cities evaluate, plan and regulate mobility companies by aggregating and understanding data. Wunder Park : provides smart solutions for digital parking management.

"The future of transportation is increasingly driven by smart, flexible, interoperable mobility services," said David Blumberg, founder and managing partner, Blumberg Capital. "We are proud to see Wunder Mobility's expansion into the U.S. and expect companies, municipalities and service providers to benefit greatly from their technology, domain expertise and management's strategic vision for growth."

Since September 2018, Wunder Mobility has doubled its employee count to nearly 150 employees worldwide. In addition, Wunder's technology is currently used in more than 100 cities on five continents to power more than 100,000 vehicles facilitating over 12 million trips worldwide.

Wunder Mobility is Europe's fastest-growing mobility technology company, based in Germany. The company is providing turn-key solutions that enable companies and cities worldwide to provide clean, convenient, and accessible mobility. Companies, municipalities and operators in 100+ cities on five continents use the Wunder platform to launch and scale new mobility services, manage and finance fleets of shared vehicles, optimize daily operations and improve urban planning and traffic management. The company's headquarters and engineering offices are located in Germany, with U.S. offices in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

