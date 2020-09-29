NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wünder®, the first brand to pioneer authentic quark into the mainstream American yogurt aisle, is excited to announce the launch of their first online store. "Because of the growing awareness of quark coupled with the consumer's concern and decreased pleasure in physically shopping at the grocery store, we have received an influx of requests from consumers and fans to make our quark available through DTC - and we are thrilled to announce that we're making it happen!" says Mandy Geisler, Head of Marketing at Wünder.

Wünder® Quark launched their first online store for nationwide home delivery after receiving received an influx of requests from consumers and fans to make our quark available through DTC. Wünder® Quark is naturally non-tart, high-in protein, low in sugar and contains probiotics that are great for gut health. Beloved for centuries in Europe and Central Asia for its nutritional benefits, thick texture and culinary versatility.

Wünder brings quark, a cultured dairy staple that has been enjoyed throughout Europe and Central Asia for centuries, to the US. Comparable to a Greek or Icelandic style yogurt, quark is high in protein, contains probiotics for gut health, and is low in sugar. Yet quark distinguishes itself in taste and texture by having a much milder, non-tart flavor.

Co-founder and CEO Daniyar Chukin expressed, "Running an online store wasn't part of the brand's original five-year plan, however, given the current circumstances and challenges that came with it, we decided to rethink our strategy and do our part to be accessible for loyal and new consumers to come."

The online store has launched with a full flavor lineup (Strawberry, Blueberry, Vanilla Bean Coconut, Raspberry, Coffee, Coconut, and Plain), including their two new flavors: Black Cherry and Lemon, each sold in a pack of 8 - 5.3oz cups. Wünder is also offering two variety-pack options (Bestsellers and Fan Favorites) as well as their 24oz Plain multi-serve tub, ideal for using in cooking, baking, or enjoying on its own!

Wünder is currently sold in the refrigerated yogurt or natural & organic section at select retailers in the Northeast, Midwest, and the Rockies (e.g. ShopRite, Shaw's Supermarket, Giant Eagle Market District, Jewel-Osco, Safeway Denver, Big Y, Lowes Foods, Woodman's Market, just to name a few).

Shop Wünder quark online at www.wundercreamery.com and connect with us on www.instagram.com/wundercreamery or www.facebook.com/wundercreamery #wunderquark

To find a store near you go to www.wundercreamery.com/store-locator/

About Wünder Creamery:

Wünder® brings quark, a cultured dairy staple that has been enjoyed throughout Europe and Central Asia for centuries, to the US. Wünder's authentic quark recipe is made using whole milk from grass-fed cows raised on small local family farms. Wünder is proud of using only natural ingredients with absolutely no artificial additives, sweeteners, or starches, and the 5.3oz line is also Non-GMO Project Verified. Using a particular set of cultures from France helps create a dairy that's smooth and buttery, never tart. Wünder quark is full of flavor, packed with protein, low in sugar, and powered by probiotics.

Media Contact:

Mandy Geisler

[email protected]

1-844-986-3371

SOURCE Wunder Creamery