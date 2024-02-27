Wunderdogs Celebrates Placement on Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific List with 283% Revenue Growth

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list had an average growth rate of 162.77%

SEATTLE, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Wunderdogs, a brand consultancy and digital studio, proudly announces its ranking at No. 52 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list for 2024. This list highlights the fastest-growing private companies in California, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, and Alaska. Placement demonstrates Wunderdogs' significant impact on the Pacific's vibrant private business sector.

Daria Gonzalez, CEO and Co-Founder of Wunderdogs, comments: "Being recognized among the Pacific's fastest-growing private companies is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to our clients and the innovative nature of our work. As a diverse, women-owned business, we are thrilled to contribute to the region!"

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Pacific region. Between 2020 and 2022, these 170 private companies had an average growth rate of 162.77%; by 2023, they'd also added 10,689 jobs and $5.5 billion to the region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific, including company profiles, can be found at inc.com/Pacific starting February 27, 2024. You'll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.

About Wunderdogs

Since its inception in 2017, Wunderdogs has been at the forefront of brand and digital strategy for the technology sector, collaborating with over 140 technology firms and 30 investment companies. Wunderdogs combines strategy, design and technology to create award-winning brands and digital platforms aimed at making a lasting impression.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

