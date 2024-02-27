Wunderdogs Celebrates Placement on Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific List with 283% Revenue Growth

News provided by

Wunderdogs

27 Feb, 2024, 15:16 ET

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list had an average growth rate of 162.77%

SEATTLE, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Wunderdogs, a brand consultancy and digital studio, proudly announces its ranking at No. 52 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list for 2024. This list highlights the fastest-growing private companies in California, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, and Alaska. Placement demonstrates Wunderdogs' significant impact on the Pacific's vibrant private business sector.

Daria Gonzalez, CEO and Co-Founder of Wunderdogs, comments: "Being recognized among the Pacific's fastest-growing private companies is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to our clients and the innovative nature of our work. As a diverse, women-owned business, we are thrilled to contribute to the region!"

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Pacific region. Between 2020 and 2022, these 170 private companies had an average growth rate of 162.77%; by 2023, they'd also added 10,689 jobs and $5.5 billion to the region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific, including company profiles, can be found at inc.com/Pacific starting February 27, 2024. You'll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.

About Wunderdogs

Since its inception in 2017, Wunderdogs has been at the forefront of brand and digital strategy for the technology sector, collaborating with over 140 technology firms and 30 investment companies. Wunderdogs combines strategy, design and technology to create award-winning brands and digital platforms aimed at making a lasting impression.

About Inc. Media  

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

SOURCE Wunderdogs

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.