Wunderdogs Unveils Report on the Next Generation of Climate Tech Startups, in Collaboration with True Ventures, Wireframe Ventures, Planeteer Capital, Activate and Prelude Ventures

SEATTLE, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Wunderdogs, a brand consultancy and digital studio, announced the release of a report, Climate Compass. The report, produced in collaboration with investors and industry experts from True Ventures, Wireframe Ventures, Planeteer Capital, Activate, Prelude Ventures, Limelight Steel, SOSV, The Nature Conservancy, and The Ad Hoc Group, offers a look at the next generation of climate technology startups driving the shift to a decarbonized, resilient, and sustainable future.

"This report represents a major step in understanding the evolving climate tech space," said Daria Gonzalez, Wunderdogs' co-founder. "By bringing together insights from leading venture capital firms and industry experts, we're helping to shape a view of what lies ahead for the next generation of climate-focused startups."

The report is the result of a collaborative effort between Wunderdogs and a network of forward-thinking investors and entrepreneurs across the climate tech space. Over the past several months, Wunderdogs worked closely with venture capital firms and experts to research, design, and compile insights into the most promising startups and technologies that are shaping the future of climate tech.

The full report is available to view here: climatecompassreport.com.

