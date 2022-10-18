Wunderkind and GumGum Verity™ Partner to Offer Brands Accredited Contextual Targeting via Wunderkind Inventory

GumGum's Proprietary Contextual Engine, Verity, Will Maximize Opportunity to Reach Users in Contextually Relevant Environments with High-impact Post-content Ads

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wunderkind, ("the Company") a leading performance marketing channel that scales one-to-one messages for top brands, publishers, and advertisers, today announced its partnership with GumGum, a contextual-first, global digital advertising platform. The strategic integration will leverage Verity by GumGum to deliver contextually relevant ads to users across Wunderkind's marketplace. The new collaboration aims to help advertisers maximize their reach to key audiences within contextually relevant environments at a time when they are most likely to engage.

As the only independent ad tech platform to achieve the Media Rating Council's (MRC) content-level accreditation for contextual analysis, brand safety and suitability, Verity will provide content-level analysis for web pages across Wunderkind's platform. This allows publishers the ability to monetize more of their content by giving advertisers a better understanding of what is and isn't safe. With Wunderkind's ability to deploy high-impact post-content ads when users have disengaged, the partnership with Verity provides advertisers with the insight they need to place their ads on brand safe and contextually relevant web pages.

"GumGum's high-impact, dynamic ad solutions go beyond just keywords, they are backed by industry-leading contextual expertise and built for a privacy-first future," said Richard Jones, Chief Revenue Officer, Wunderkind. "With this partnership, Wunderkind addresses the need from advertisers to use instant insights to better determine the relevance and safety of a campaign. Simultaneously we allow for the seamless connection and detailed understanding of audiences at an individual and global scale while keeping consumers coming back for more."

Verity analyzes content by looking at all the signals within an environment including images, text, audio, and video, and categorizes it based on IAB tier 1 and tier 2 content categories. Verity will be applying its content-level analysis for text and image only across Wunderkind inventory to deliver post-content ads within a predetermined set of contextually relevant publisher articles.

"We're excited to work with Wunderkind to deliver the leading contextual analysis and brand safety tool across their platform. With Verity, advertisers will be able to have the confidence that their ads are placed in brand safe and contextually relevant environments," said William Merchan, Head of Verity at GumGum.

Wunderkind provides exclusive ad inventory to premium publishers. The Company recognizes real-time behaviors across mobile and desktop to deliver ads at the perfect moment, giving advertisers more valuable engagements. Wunderkind Advertising delivers a brand's message post content in an impactful and non-intrusive way. Ads don't render on page load, instead, they recognize real-time behaviors to find when a visitor has finished their session, giving advertisers more engaged and valuable impressions.

