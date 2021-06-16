Wunderkind Announces Strategic Integration with Klaviyo to Help eCommerce Brands Dramatically Scale Email Marketing Revenue

NEW YORK and LONDON, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wunderkind , the leading performance marketing channel that delivers one-to-one messages at scale, today announced the launch of a strategic integration with Klaviyo , a leading customer data and marketing automation platform that delivers more personalized experiences across owned-marketing channels.

The strategic integration allows brands and retailers to leverage Wunderkind's ability to scale eCommerce revenue through high-performing, one-to-one email sends—while keeping both marketing and triggered email sends in the Klaviyo platform. More than 100 mutual eCommerce customers will now be able to prioritize Wunderkind triggered messages within Klaviyo, sending a tailored message to the right person at the right time. This improves revenue per customer while consolidating email data in one place.

"Wunderkind's new partnership with Klaviyo is a huge win for any marketer looking to drive more revenue to their business," said Ryan Urban , CEO & Founder of Wunderkind. "Our mutual customers are able to leverage this seamless integration to increase personalization and performance at unparalleled scale."

"This integration unifies customer communications in Klaviyo which allows for brands to be certain they are sending the right messages at the right time," said Rich Gardner, VP of Global Partnerships at Klaviyo. "Any marketer using Wunderkind and Klaviyo will now be able to coordinate all communications in one place and better understand the revenue and engagement impact of their emails."

By leveraging both Wunderkind and the Klaviyo platform, leading online retailers like Andie Swim, UrbanStems™, Tamara Mellon®, and Homage, have seen more than a 5.5X increase in triggered email revenue.

"We're a luxury DTC business with really aggressive growth goals, and diversifying our channels was important to us," said Melanie Travis, CEO of Andie Swim. "By partnering with Wunderkind and Klaviyo, we were able to dramatically scale performance from our one-to-one emails very quickly. It's an incredibly efficient new channel for us, and it's a better experience for our customers."

The Wunderkind-Klaviyo integration is now live and available for customers to use.

To sign up for a performance projection or for more information about how Wunderkind works with Klaviyo, contact your Klaviyo representative or email Wunderkind at [email protected] .

About Wunderkind

Wunderkind is a leading performance marketing engine that delivers tailored experiences at scale. Digital businesses use Wunderkind to remember who site visitors are better than ever before, allowing them to deliver high-performing, one-to-one messages on websites, through emails and texts, and in ads at a scale that's not otherwise possible. Wunderkind drives $2.8 billion dollars annually in directly attributable revenue for top eCommerce brands like Uniqlo, Sonos and HelloFresh, often ranking as a top-3 revenue channel in their own analytics. Wunderkind is maniacally obsessed with ROI and aims to be the infrastructural interface between individuals and brands in a world where consumers choose what they want, from whom, and when. Learn more by visiting the Wunderkind site .

SOURCE Wunderkind