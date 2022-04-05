Wunderkind Announces Strategic Partnership with Contentsquare to Expand Insights for Brand Marketers and Retailers

Performance marketing platform and experience analytics platform to boost analytics and user understanding for eCommerce customers

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wunderkind ("the Company''), a leading performance marketing engine that scales one-to-one messages for top retailers, today announced the launch of a strategic partnership with Contentsquare , a digital experience analytics AI-powered platform that provides rich and contextual insight into customer behaviors, feelings and intent — at every touchpoint in their journey.

This strategic integration with Contentsquare allows eCommerce brands to uncover in-depth insights into the behavior of users identified by Wunderkind campaigns. Marketers can leverage Contentsquare to determine the specific shopping behavior of users that engage with Wunderkind campaigns and use that insight to make site changes and optimize the shopping experience, ultimately driving increased revenue. More than 50 mutual eCommerce customers will initially benefit from the collaborative user behavior insights, with even more top retailers expected to benefit from the new partnership in the coming weeks and months.

"Wunderkind's expertise in helping brands achieve greater customer engagement and revenue, combined with Contentsquare's proven success in understanding the user experience, will undoubtedly empower brands to make more informed, strategic and data-driven marketing decisions," said Michael Osborne, President, Wunderkind. "We are excited to deliver an even greater understanding of site traffic and customer behavior to our valued clients through this partnership."

By leveraging the Wunderkind-Contentsquare partnership, leading retailers such as UrbanStems, Tumi, and Hugo Boss will be able to understand more about their users, and tailor and personalize their customers' experiences more effectively.

"Contentsquare's digital experience analytics platform helps companies better recognize customer preferences to create more human experiences using rich and contextual insight," said Gilad Zubery, Executive Vice President, Global Business Development & Partnerships, Contentsquare. "We are thrilled to partner with Wunderkind and combine our respective industry expertise to improve the customer experience, deliver even greater value in personalized messaging, and fuel the understanding, trust, and creativity brand marketers need to win in today's competitive marketplace."

The Wunderkind-Contentsquare integration is now live and available for customers to use. To learn more, visit, https://partners.contentsquare.com/technology-partners/wunderkind .

About Wunderkind

Wunderkind is a leading performance marketing engine that scales one-to-one messages for top brands. Digital businesses use Wunderkind to remember who site visitors are better than ever before, allowing them to deliver high-performing, one-to-one messages on websites, through emails and texts, and in ads at a scale that's not otherwise possible. Wunderkind drives $2.8 billion dollars annually in directly attributable revenue for top eCommerce brands like Uniqlo, Sonos and HelloFresh, often ranking as a top-3 revenue channel in their own analytics. Wunderkind is maniacally obsessed with ROI and aims to be the infrastructural interface between individuals and brands in a world where consumers choose what they want, from whom, and when. Learn more by visiting the Wunderkind site .

About Contentsquare

Contentsquare delivers the power to make the digital world more human. Its AI-powered platform provides rich and contextual insight into customer behaviors, feelings and intent — at every touchpoint in their journey — enabling businesses to build empathy and create lasting impact. The global leader in digital experience analytics, Contentsquare helps brands everywhere transform the way they do business, allowing them to take action at enterprise scale and build customer trust with security, privacy and accessibility. More than 850 leading brands use Contentsquare to grow their business, deliver more customer happiness and move with greater agility in a constantly changing world. Its insights power the customer experience on over 1 million websites worldwide. Founded in Paris and with offices around the world, Contentsquare has raised $810m in investment funding from leading investors, including Softbank, BlackRock and others. For more information, visit www.contentsquare.com

Wunderkind Media Contacts

KCSA Strategic Communications

[email protected]

Contentsquare Media Contacts

Erica Ashner

[email protected]

SOURCE Wunderkind