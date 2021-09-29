Wunderkind Helps Fender Achieve 5X User Growth of Fender Play Subscription Service

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wunderkind , a leading consumer engagement platform that scales one-to-one messages for top brands, today revealed the marked success it has helped achieve for valued partner and iconic musical instrument-making brand, Fender . With Wunderkind's support, Fender launched Fender Play, a subscription service for acoustic and electric guitars, bass and ukuleles, and to-date has grown its audience 5X to nearly one million users.

The two companies will detail their partnership, key success metrics achieved and tips for other brands during a fireside chat today, September 29 at CommerceNext IRL , a leading retail and eCommerce conference. Molly Bruttomesso , SVP of Client Success at Wunderkind, and Matt Annerino , VP of Growth, CRM & Media at Fender, will host the session.

Like many brands, Fender has long focused on driving customers into brick-and-mortar retail locations. Forced to pivot due to COVID-19, Fender partnered with Wunderkind as part of its long-standing efforts to address the "guitar retention problem" and hyper-personalize its communication to reach the right guitar player at the right time, with the right message.

Fender launched Fender Play in 2017, a subscription service and complete learning app for guitar, bass and ukulele. In 2020, the "Play Through" campaign was launched as an act of goodwill during the initial pandemic lockdown during which Fender offered three months of free lessons to 1 million people. As a result of the strategy and Wunderkind's platform, Fender was able to use targeted, real-time SMS and email engagement with its customers to grow the Fender Play user base 5X, from more than 150,000 people in March 2020 to nearly one million in the app at the time of the Play Through initiative.

"Retailers are increasingly embracing digital to engage their consumers. Top brands understand that prioritizing consumer engagement online is critical to driving loyalty," said Molly Bruttomesso, SVP of Customer Success at Wunderkind. "Wunderkind's platform was able to support Fender in building a loyal community of musicians by using real-time engagement and personalized messaging."

Fender's mission to get more people through the initial phase of learning to play guitar drove Wunderkind's approach to identifying more users on Fender's site and understanding their playing abilities, ultimately achieving a 4X boost in Fender Play sign-ups after going live. In addition to growing Fender's audience to nearly one million users, the success of the campaign also resulted in a 6.4X performance over return on ad spend projection (ROAS) and provided Fender an opportunity to leverage community commerce as a brand engagement strategy.

"One of our biggest initiatives over the next three years is welcoming new and aspiring players by simplifying and demystifying the guitar buying process," said Matt Annerino, VP of Growth, CRM & Media at Fender. "Wunderkind's powerful capabilities have already helped us grow our Fender Play member base by over 4X, and we look forward to working with them to achieve our goals and make an even bigger impact in 2022."

Wunderkind and Fender will reveal the full case study at CommerceNext IRL today at the Sheraton New York Times Square hotel.

