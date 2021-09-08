Wunderkind Integrates with Salesforce Marketing Cloud to Help eCommerce Brands Scale Personalized Experiences at Every Step of the Customer Lifecycle

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wunderkind , a leading consumer engagement platform that scales one-to-one messages for top brands, today announced a milestone in its partnership with leading customer relationship management (CRM) provider Salesforce , enhancing Salesforce Marketing Cloud's data-sharing through a direct integration with Journey Builder. The strategic integration will help brands better identify when consumers land on their website, increase volume of triggered emails, and allow brands to prioritize their personalized messages over general marketing messages. In addition, Wunderkind's advanced onsite targeting, behavioral triggers, and deployments allow brands to capture new emails at the highest rate, supercharging their Salesforce list.

"As ecommerce and digital advertising become increasingly competitive and consumer shopping behavior continues to evolve, it is even more crucial for brands to deliver personalized experiences at every step of the consumer journey," said Michael Osborne, President of Wunderkind. "Wunderkind and Salesforce are ideal partners to help fine tune the consumer-retailer relationship and reach consumers with the correct message at the right time. We are proud to integrate our best-in-class products to empower brands with the best marketing tools while maximizing their investment in the customer experience."

The Wunderkind-Salesforce Journey Builder Sender Integration ensures brands have access to reporting and analytics all in one place. Wunderkind's integration with Journey Builder also ensures triggered emails merge with frequency capping and suppression rules, which means the right email sends go to the right people at the right time to drive more revenue.

"As a fast-growing eCommerce clothing retailer, we found it difficult to determine when people were visiting our site and if they had already signed up for our emails," said Brigitte Barron, Director of Global CRM & Customer Growth at e.l.f. Cosmetics. "By tapping Wunderkind and the Salesforce solutions suite, we were able to not only dramatically scale our one-to-one emails, but also organize all communications - including Salesforce sends and triggered email sends - in one place. We now better understand how and when our customers prefer to engage with our brand."

Wunderkind's technology and white-glove service has already been utilized by more than 70 Salesforce customers, enabling these brands to scale their best-performing emails. Leading online retailers like G-Star Raw®, Clarks®, Rebecca Taylor, Rag & Bone®, Sonos, and Nautica have also seen more than a 4X increase in triggered email revenue through the integration.

About Wunderkind

Wunderkind is a leading consumer engagement platform that scales one-to-one messages for top brands. Digital businesses use Wunderkind to remember who site visitors are better than ever before, allowing them to deliver high-performing, one-to-one messages on websites, through emails and texts, and in ads at a scale that's not otherwise possible. Wunderkind drives $2.8 billion dollars annually in directly attributable revenue for top eCommerce brands like Uniqlo, Sonos and HelloFresh, often ranking as a top-3 revenue channel in their own analytics. Wunderkind is maniacally obsessed with ROI and aims to be the infrastructural interface between individuals and brands in a world where consumers choose what they want, from whom, and when. Learn more by visiting the Wunderkind site .

