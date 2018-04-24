Wunderman Named A Leader Among Customer Database And Engagement Agencies

Wunderman earned the highest score in strategy among all the providers evaluated – and the second highest score in the market presence category.

According to the report, "Wunderman Data has been telling its story about brand values, building relationships with customers, and the marriage of data and creative for years. We think it's ... executing on that vision consistently, with a solid client roster leveraging a multitude of services and leadership that is committed to creating a fully integrated agency."

The authors of the Forrester report, Fatemeh Khatibloo, Principal Analyst, and Jessica Liu, Senior Analyst, wrote, "Wunderman Data is a good fit for multinational brands that have experience managing a large agency and/or seek an agency-holding company model to help streamline their agency portfolio."

"We are honored to be named a Leader among customer database and engagement agencies by Forrester," said Bill Burkart, President of Wunderman Data Management. "In our view, the rankings are a testament to our belief that the future of marketing is one where creativity, data and technology work together in order to deliver the unique experiences that consumers crave."

Jacques Van Niekerk, CEO of Wunderman Data added, "Our proposition of being Creatively Driven. Data Inspired., is one that resonates well with clients and we look forward to continuing to deliver on that promise as our clients' trusted data partners."

About Wunderman

Wunderman is a global digital agency whose mission is to inspire people to take action. It is Creatively Driven. Data Inspired. In 2015, industry analysts named Wunderman a leader in marketing database operations as well as a strong performer in customer engagement strategy and its creative work has won numerous awards globally. Headquartered in New York, the agency brings together 9,200 creatives, data scientists, strategists and technologists in 200 offices in 70 markets. Wunderman is a WPP company (NASDAQ: WPPGY). For more information, please visit www.wunderman.com and follow us @Wunderman.

