Wunderman Thompson Achieves the Marketing Analytics Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Program

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wunderman Thompson today announced that it has achieved the Marketing Analytics Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Program. By earning this Partner Specialization, Wunderman Thompson has proven their expertise and success in building customer solutions in the Marketing Analytics field using Google Cloud Platform technology.

Specializations in the Google Cloud Partner Program are designed to provide Google Cloud customers with qualified partners that have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven success in specialized solution and service areas.

Partners that have achieved this Specialization have demonstrated the ability to help clients transition from disparate datasets to Integrated data-driven marketing. This journey highlights the ability to collect, transform, analyze and visualize data, and use the insights to optimize marketing strategy and activations. Google Cloud Platform products that are included in this Specialization are BigQuery , BigQuery Data Transfer Service , Cloud Dataflow , Cloud Dataproc , Cloud Datalab , Cloud Pub/Sub , Cloud Composer , TensorFlow , and Cloud Machine Learning Engine .

The Marketing Analytics Specialization requires expertise in marketing analytics and technology central to the Cloud for Marketing vision (using cloud for marketing analytics solutions). The Google Analytics qualification is in effect to ensure partners understand marketing analytics and the relevant metrics that clients may need.

Jacques Van Niekerk, CEO, Wunderman Thompson Data said: "We are excited to be recognized as experts in the Marketing Analytics field to deliver high quality solutions for our clients. We are appreciative of Google Cloud for the recognition and we look forward to working towards additional Google Cloud specializations this year in Data Analytics and Machine Learning."

Damian Lawlor, Managing Director, Google Cloud for Marketing said: "As a member of the Google Cloud partner specialization program, Wunderman Thompson is empowering brands to leverage data driven insights to deliver precisely tailored, personalized messages across customer experiences. As a long-standing partner, they continue to pioneer the application of data across marketing and advertising and delivering customer success across Google platforms."

About Wunderman Thompson

Wunderman Thompson is a creative, data and technology agency built to inspire growth for its clients and its people. Using end-to-end solutions at a global scale, our entrepreneurial spirit infuses creativity with emerging technology to deliver revolutionary results. Headquartered in New York, we are a worldwide agency bringing together over 20,000 people in 90 markets across the globe.

SOURCE Wunderman Thompson