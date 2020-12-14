Wunong Net Technology Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wunong Net Technology Co. Ltd. ("Wunong" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WNW), an e-commerce company using an innovative platform to sell a myriad of food products, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its ordinary shares at a price of US$5.00 per share to the public for a total of US$25,000,000 of gross proceeds to Wunong. In addition, the underwriters have purchased 999,910 ordinary shares from a selling shareholder for US$4,999,550 for a total of US$29,999,550 in total gross proceeds from the offering.

The ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on December 15, 2020 under the symbol "WNW". The offering is expected to close on December 17, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Boustead Securities, LLC and Brilliant Norton Securities Company Limited are acting as lead underwriters for this firm commitment offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and was declared effective on December 14, 2020.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering has been made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from Boustead Securities, LLC, via email: [email protected] or by calling +1 (949) 502-4409 or standard mail at Boustead Securities, LLC, Attn: Equity Capital Markets, 6 Venture, Suite 395, Irvine, CA 92618, USA. In addition, a copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained via the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

About Wunong Net Technology Co. Ltd

Wunong Net Technology Co. Ltd operates as an e-commerce company retailing food products. The Company sells green food, organic food, heritage food products, pollution-free products, and more. Food safety, product quality and sustainability are the company's core values. Wunong is committed to providing their customers with safe, high-quality, nutritious, tasty and non-genetically modified food products through their portfolio of trusted and well-known suppliers.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the preliminary prospectus filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Wunong Net Technology Co. Ltd.