Würk and Seed Talent Join Forces to Elevate Cannabis Workforce Training and Compliance

Industry leaders collaborate to enhance operational efficiency with cutting-edge workplace learning tools and solutions

DENVER, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Würk , the first and leading human capital management (HCM) company in the cannabis industry, today announced a strategic partnership with Seed Talent , the leading learning management system (LMS) in the cannabis industry, offering cannabis-specific training, compliance courses, and state and federal-mandated certifications. Through the partnership, Würk and Seed Talent will apply their expertise in HCM and LMS to equip cannabis businesses with the tools needed to train, upskill, and measure budtender performance seamlessly.

Seed Talent empowers cannabis professionals to expand their knowledge base by providing access to an expansive library of educational and skill-building resources for brands, retailers, & budtenders. Under the strategic partnership, the completion of Seed Talent's training, compliance courses and mandated certification programs will be tracked through Würk's leading HCM platform to ensure businesses can monitor workforce development and regulatory compliance in a single location. Bridging the gap between efficiency and career enrichment, Seed Talent and Würk enhance their commitment to helping businesses build knowledgeable teams, ensure regulatory compliance, and drive success.

"At Würk, we know how important it is for cannabis businesses to have the right tools to train their teams and stay compliant," said Deborah Saneman, CEO of Würk. "Partnering with Seed Talent makes it easier than ever for operators to track training, certifications, and performance all in one place. Together, we're helping businesses build stronger teams, stay on top of regulations, and set their employees up for success."

Seed Talent is the cannabis industry's most prominent workforce development platform, providing tools and resources to more than 2,700 dispensaries and 450 brands across 37 U.S. states & Canada. This leading LMS allows retail leaders to modernize training with AI-powered course creation, improve employee sales KPIs with performance management tools, and customize brand training for budtenders at partner stores while tracking and incentivizing completions.

"In a market where some still chase shortcuts, the most successful operators are investing in their teams and processes," said CEO of Seed Talent Kurt Kaufmann. "Our partnership with Würk reflects that belief—helping businesses automate and operationalize training, compliance, and performance in ways that strengthen the entire industry. Training isn't a box to check; it's a culture to build. One that aligns employees, customers, and outcomes for shared success."

Würk continuously seeks ways to expand and enhance its suite of workforce management tools and solutions through collaboration with industry leaders. Recently, Würk has established strategic collaborations with Poseidon Investment Management, C15 Solutions, ValeU Group, Inc., and Safe Harbor Financial. To learn more about Würk's HCM solutions, services, and partnerships, please visit enjoywurk.com .

About Würk

Würk allows cannabis companies to manage payroll, human resources, timekeeping, scheduling, and tax compliance and minimizes compliance risks in the ever-changing cannabis regulatory environment. The company uses its expertise and trusted partnerships to provide guidance on 280E tax law, accounting, and compliant banking. Its platform is designed to scale nationally with the industry's growth while incorporating the local laws and regulations unique to individual states. For more information, visit enjoywurk.com.

Media Contact

MATTIO Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Wurkforce, Inc