Wurk Announces Hiring of Key Executives from Esteemed Enterprises to Accelerate the Build of its Labor and Human Capital Management Platform

"The team and I are thrilled to welcome Ken, Rick and Greg to the Wurk family. Our most recent funding round puts us in a position to pursue aggressive expansion alongside the growth we're seeing across the cannabis sector, and these three hires are crucial to achieving that trajectory," said Keegan Peterson, Founder and CEO of Wurk. "As more states come online and cannabis businesses grow, Wurk becomes increasingly necessary to support this growth, protecting our clients' payroll, human resource functions, timekeeping, scheduling, and tax compliance."

These three heavyweights bring a breadth of distinguished experience to the Wurk team, with each executive coming from esteemed enterprise companies outside of the cannabis industry, including PeopleMatter, PeopleSoft and Rapt Media. In coming to Wurk, Haigh, Nichols, and Adamietz look to position the company for scalability and success across the board.

As Wurk's CTO, Ken Haigh leads the company's overall product and platform strategy, driving the implementation of Wurk's long term roadmap and vision. He joins the company from Radioactive.io, a provider of products and services that helps organizations with business planning and execution, where he was Founder and President. Haigh has more than 24 years of experience in software at companies like Blackbaud, Intellisync, Lotus and HCM market leader PeopleMatter.

As Wurk's COO, Rick Nichols is responsible for marketing, sales and customer success. Nichols joins Wurk with more than 30 years comprehensive experience as a senior technology sales and marketing executive with global market leading HCM companies such as PeopleSoft, SAP and PeopleMatter as well as CRO positions with predictive analytics company Intelligent Results and First Data. Most recently, Nichols played an integral role as Managing Partner at TechCXO LLC, an executive professional services firm where he supported and enabled technology companies in accelerating their revenue growth strategies.

Greg Adamietz spearheads the company's sales growth and business development as Vice President of Sales for Wurk. Adamietz has led sales and marketing teams in the emerging SaaS-based web technologies marketplace for two decades. While at DigitalGlobe, he played a key role in marketing the digital imagery platform that later partnered with Google for its first image-based version of Google Maps. Most recently, Adamietz led the sales, services, and partners teams at Rapt Media, helping Fortune 500 companies better engage employees and customers with revolutionary interactive video technologies.

"Ken, Rick and Greg will each play an instrumental role in the continued establishment of our human capital and labor management technology, applications and services, and we will lean heavily on their knowledge and wisdom of corporate enterprises to ensure Wurk's growth and success," continued Peterson.

