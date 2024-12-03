Würk Enhances Client Success with New Analytics Tool

Leveraging data to uncover trends and drive decisions that optimize productivity, mitigate costs, and boost operational efficiency

DENVER, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Würk , the first and leading HCM company in the cannabis industry, today announced the expansion of its industry-leading suite of HCM solutions to include its latest Würkforce Analytics tool designed to help companies identify trends and develop data-driven, cost-effective strategies that maximize productivity and improve efficiency.

Würk simplifies the complex, fast-moving cannabis workplace with a comprehensive, analytics-based HCM solution that provides decision-makers with actionable insights. Users can view contextualized data, including recruiting, onboarding, compensation, and workforce turnover costs. The analytics-based solution also offers in-depth information regarding each company's workforce segmented by department and EEO classifications, providing employers with the data needed to maintain a fair and equitable work environment. Würk regularly incorporates feedback from its clients and explores new avenues of innovation that continue to strengthen the tool's ability to provide strategic takeaways that enhance business operations.

"As a business leader, I know just how hard it is to make important decisions in a fast-paced, highly-competitive industry," said Deborah Saneman, CEO of Würk. "Our innovative tools streamline the decision-making process. Whether it's identifying drivers of overtime costs to ensuring pay equity and analyzing hiring trends, our latest solution empowers clients with the insights they need to run their businesses effectively and equitably."

Würk's latest analytics tool enhances the company's library of intuitive human capital management solutions. The company leverages nearly a decade of experience to develop solutions that improve recruiting, human resources, scheduling, timekeeping, payroll, and retirement planning. With Würk's high-quality, tech-forward tools, professionals can direct their attention toward elevating their business through innovation, assurance, wisdom, and creativity. To learn more about Würk's new Würkforce Analytics tool please visit https://enjoywurk.com/workforce-analytics-interest-list/ .

