Würk Names Deborah Saneman CEO

Scott Kenyon to remain executive chairman

DENVER, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Würk , the first and leading Human Capital Management (HCM) company for the cannabis industry, today announced that Deborah Saneman has been appointed as chief executive officer, while Scott Kenyon will remain executive chairman.

Kenyon joined the Würk community in 2018 and has been instrumental in helping the Company scale operations, create growth opportunities and meet increasing demand. Kenyon was appointed as temporary CEO for 90 days in 2021, which evolved into two fantastic years in the position. He led Würk with compassion and a team-oriented spirit, focusing on fostering a transparent, purpose-driven company culture. As Executive Chairman at Würk, Kenyon will focus on long-term strategic initiatives and innovation for the Company. He will also be returning to Applaudo Studios , a software development solutions company that he co-founded in 2013.

Deborah Saneman has served as chief operating officer for nearly two years, where she has been integral in leading processes across the organization, implementing business strategies and promoting an ethical, encouraging work culture. Prior to Würk, she spent two decades in financial services, consulting and payroll, even serving as president of the Independent Payroll Providers Association. Saneman has been part of the succession plan in development at Würk in 2022 and since the new year, she has been diligently working alongside Scott to ensure a seamless transition. At the same time, Würk has enacted a plan to align the Company's next COO efficiently and effectively.

Over the past few years, Würk has grown into a trusted partner in cannabis, enjoying significant momentum as the Company expands its services. Würk has evolved past its early phases and now shifts into a more mature place, innovating upon its solutions to be more proactive for clients and expanding services into all cannabis-related businesses, including ancillary. In the last 12 months alone Würk has moved $4 billion and continues to grow in market share, holding over 70% of the combined medium and enterprise HRIS technology market. Additionally, Würk works with 80% of the nation's top MSOs, focusing on maintaining strong banking and compliance partnerships to remain the market leader. Würk announces its leadership changes from a place of great confidence and strength.

"Leading Würk throughout the past few years has been an incredible privilege," said Scott Kenyon, executive chairman of Würk. "Würk has long carried the vision of protecting the people and businesses of the cannabis community to allow them to focus on changing the world for the better. I am thrilled to remain as executive chairman and have every confidence that Deborah will lead with integrity and drive as she guides Würk into a new phase of growth."

"As COO, I have had the opportunity to dive into Würk's culture and do my part to help the company flourish," said Deborah Saneman, CEO of Würk. "Würk is an essential tool for the cannabis industry, setting up a solid foundation on which companies in all sectors can grow and thrive. I am honored and excited to transition to the role of CEO, where I can continue to execute on the vision and lead the organization in implementing innovative solutions to support the community."

About Würk

Würk allows cannabis companies to manage payroll, human resources, timekeeping, scheduling and tax compliance, and minimizes compliance risks in the ever-changing cannabis regulatory environment. The company uses its expertise and trusted partnerships to provide guidance on 280E tax law, accounting and compliant banking. Its platform is designed to scale nationally with the growth of the industry, while incorporating the local laws and regulations unique to individual states. Würk is the first payroll provider, and only the third company in the cannabis technology industry, to complete a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 1 Type 2 Audit of systematic controls by a third party CPA firm. For more information visit enjoyWurk.com .

Media Contact

MATTIO Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Wurkforce, Inc