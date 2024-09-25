Würk Uplifts the Cannabis Industry with Innovative Workforce Management Solutions

Premier human capital management (HCM) leverages a comprehensive suite of tools and solutions to help underserved cannabis businesses strengthen compliance and thrive as providers exit the sector

DENVER, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Würk, the first and leading HCM company in the cannabis industry, remains dedicated to delivering effective human resource services, including advanced compensation benchmarking and specialized insurance solutions, as other providers transition out of the legal cannabis market. Würk recently assisted yet another HCM provider and their customers during this shift by implementing nearly two dozen new clients into its system. Each received efficient, high-quality support, with full service established in an average of less than 30 days.

"Würk's commitment to advancing the cannabis industry is unwavering," said Deborah Saneman, CEO of Würk. "As other providers explore opportunities in new industries, we aim to offer a safe haven for their clients that facilitates growth and leads to success. Our innovative solutions are shaped by our experience working with businesses in all 50 states and Puerto Rico across more than 5,100 jurisdictions to achieve optimal efficiency. We will continue to develop new tools that elevate the industry."

Würk remains committed to pairing technology with expertise and innovation to develop dynamic solutions that facilitate healthy work environments and enhance growth. The company's suite of human resource aids includes, but is not limited to, the following tools:

Payroll Specialist: Breathe easy knowing that Würk offers access to specialists who provide operational support to process payroll, distribute pay, prepare statements, and ensure compliance.

Timekeeping: A comprehensive time and attendance solution system that can track labor, generate payroll data, analyze cost data, and calculate PTO and employee accrual.

Compensation Benchmarking: Avoid the expenses of replacing talent by leveraging 9+ years of industry compensation data to calculate the compensation needed to attract the best candidates.

Insurance Offerings: Understand health insurance premiums and identify potential cost-saving alternatives with the help of Employee Benefit Captives, Predictive Risk Scoring, and forward-looking claim projections.

Retirement Planning: Create better outcomes for team members with fully scalable, transparent, and compliant 401(k) plans that lower costs and reduce headaches for businesses.

Würk streamlines payroll processing and reduces compliance challenges, enabling professionals to dedicate more time to advancing their business through innovation, assurance, expertise, and creativity. To learn more about how Würk is helping companies succeed in the cannabis regulatory environment, please visit https://enjoywurk.com/ .

About Würk

Würk allows cannabis companies to manage payroll, human resources, timekeeping, scheduling, and tax compliance and minimizes compliance risks in the ever-changing cannabis regulatory environment. The company uses its expertise and trusted partnerships to provide guidance on 280E tax law, accounting, and compliant banking. Its platform is designed to scale nationally with the industry's growth while incorporating the local laws and regulations unique to individual states. For more information, visit enjoywurk.com.

